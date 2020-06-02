The legendary Mexican actor Héctor Suárez passed away on Tuesday at the age of 81 in the capital, being a revolutionary of the national comedy, showing the most complex face of society through humor.

Suárez (Mexico City, October 21, 1938) began his acting career in 1958 and worked in theater, film and television until almost the end of his life, portraying through his characters the daily life of the country and his own experiences.

“All my characters have been created by me and they are ideas and situations that I have lived in the neighborhoods of the city where I grew up”, was the discourse that Suárez used when asked about the origin of his popular characters.

With a childhood marked by having lived in the Obrera neighborhood, a popular neighborhood in the historic center of the Mexican capital, in the entertainment world Suárez practically replied to one of his famous characters, El milusos, since he worked in cinema, theater, radio, television, internet and ‘stand-up’.

In the world of acting, he worked in both drama and comedy, and in addition to acting he went on to direct, produce and write.

Although his idea was to be an architect, Suárez stumbled upon acting and in 1958 he arrived at the so-called Classical Theater, a group led by Carlos Ancira, his teacher, along with those who would be his future companions and colleagues Virma González, Alfonso Arau , Héctor Ortega, Susana Alexander and Beatriz Sheridan.

PROLÍFICA CARRERA

In its beginnings, Suárez participated in works by authors such as Shakeapeare, Kafka, Ionesco and Stemberg and later went on to television where he began making parodies of universal literature with the comic actors “Chucho” Salinas and Héctor Lechuga in the “Chucherías” program.

On television, the actor, who studied pantomime with the famous mime Marcel Marceau, also participated in several soap operas between the 1960s and 1970s.

He debuted as a film actor in the sixties with “The invisible assassin” (1965) until adding participations in more than 90 feature films, including “The thousand uses” (1983) and “National Mechanics” (1972).

His last participation was in the film “Mentada de padre” (2019).

In this film, Suárez played the role of a rural man who travels to the Federal District in search of better job opportunities and only finds society’s rejection.

He also participated in the writing of the screenplays for the films: “Noche de Califas” (1985) and “They died in the middle of the river” (1986).

He was awarded the Ariel Prize for “National Mechanics” and married actress Pepita Gomís, with whom he had two children, Héctor and Julieta Suárez Gomís, also actors.

TELEVISION POPULARITY

The actor worked on television in a comic series that marked his career, “What Happens to Us?”, Which was broadcast with great success on the Televisa network between 1986 and 1987, and again from 1998 to 2000.

At this stage he created and gave life to a large number of characters that he took up from his experiences in Mexico, but mainly in the Mexican capital.

Satire and political humor brought great success to Suarez even within a company like Televisa, which has always taken care of ways to approach the authorities.

Also it had other programs of the same cut like “Verdá or fixión” and “La cosa”.

Later he returned to the theater, where he stood out with the plays “Los Locos Suárez” with his son Héctor Suárez Gomís and with the monologue “La Señora Presidenta”.

In mid-2019, after almost four years and more than ten operations for bladder cancer, the actor’s bladder and prostate were removed, surgery from which he had recovered.

Just in early May, Suárez published some videos on TikTok, a social network used mostly by young people.