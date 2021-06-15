Actor Héctor Parra is arrested for sexual abuse against his daughter – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The actor Hector Parra It was stopped this June 15 for the crime of sexual abuse against su daughter younger.

Alexa, daughter of Héctor Parra, denounced his dad publicly a year ago of inappropriate behavior, for which authorities began investigations by andl sexual abuse.

Hector Parra He was taken to the Oriente Prison, waiting for his name to appear on the list of hearings. Therefore, it could happen all this June 15 in the practice grid.

Ginny Hoffman, former partner of Héctor Parra and mother of Alexa Parra, seconded the young woman’s accusations.

For this, Héctor Parra filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, accusing that they wanted to damage his public image. He also assured that his daughter has no idea “of the scope” that his accusations caused.

Who is Héctor Parra?

Hector Parra is a Mexican actor who has participated in different novels.

Hector Parra He became famous for his participation in soap operas such as La Pícara Soñadora, The Flight of the Eagle, I Sigo Amando, La Usurpadora, Complices to the Rescue, María Belén and Alegries y Rebujos.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Héctor Parra assured that he began to distribute tamales, along with his daughter Daniela Parra.

Héctor Parra is the father of Daniela, 24, and Alexa Parra, 19. The latter accused him, in an entertainment magazine, of having committed sexual abuse against her.

The actor denied the statements and for months he maintained that it was a campaign by his ex-wife, Ginny Hoffman, to “damage his image.”

Based on these accusations, investigations were initiated that led to the arrest of Héctor Parra on June 15, 2021, in the streets of CDMX.

The initial hearing and the other pertinent procedures for the case of Hector Parra.

