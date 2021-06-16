Actor Héctor Parra, former of Ginny Hoffman, was arrested without an arrest warrant

MEXICO CITY.

The actor Hector Parra spent the night in the East Prison after his arrest was reported yesterday afternoon after several months of investigation into the accusations of his ex-partner Ginny hoffmany Alexa, the daughter they have in common, for alleged sexual abuse.

José Luis Guerrero, Héctor’s lawyer, told the program The sun rises, from Imagen Televisión, how your client was arrested.

The moment that we have notified is that it was an arrest allegedly carried out by investigative police or by police from the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City. We do not know why they were not identified. Héctor was inside his home washing his vehicle when he was detained ”

The lawyer José Luis Guerrero mentioned that the way in which the actor Héctor was transferred to the Prison they were not correct.

This is how the actor Hector Parra was arrested by @FiscaliaCDMX.

The Prosecutor’s Office for Sexual Crimes incarcerated him on charges of aggravated sexual abuse.

In October, his daughter denounced him for abusing her on different occasions, since she was 12 years old.

And they put it on a vehicle, there were two vehicles with logos, with no way to identify them, white and they take it away. That initially created concern for his family and for us a lot of uncertainty. Faced with these procedural violations of course we will enforce before the judge, but today Hector is in the custody of a control judge and pending that the time of the hearing can be defined “

This Wednesday the hearing will be held where the authorities will determine if he continues in jail or can take the process out of prison.

He was outside his home as I told you and the one who gives it to me is his current partner, who when he leaves, only a neighbor informs him of the facts “

In previous months, daughter Alexa revealed to an entertainment magazine that she had always been uncomfortable with her father’s touching and attitudes, such as drying her off when he finished bathing or when he lay in boxers next to her.