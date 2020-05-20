Facebook

“Baskets” actor Hagen Mills died in an alleged attempted murder and suicide. The boy was 29 years old.

Actor of the television series “Baskets”, Hagen Mills, 29, died Tuesday in Kentucky after he allegedly shot a woman and then committed suicide, as reported by TMZ.

The incident was an alleged murder-suicide attempt, where the actor was the attacker, Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent confirmed to the publication.

Erica Price, 34, was shot in the arm and chest, TMZ reported. According to police, Mills kept her 4-year-old daughter and Price’s mother inside until Erica arrived at the residence. When the young woman entered, the actor shot him and then he turned his gun and took his life.

Hagen Mills Demo2014-02-09T04: 45: 16Z

Price survived and is in stable condition after being treated at the hospital. TMZ wrote that her daughter and Price’s mother were not harmed.

Mills’ mother told the publication that while she loved acting, nothing surpassed her love for her daughter. The actor, according to his mother, had been living in California, but also had a house in Kentucky.

Heavy contacted Mills’ talent agency for comment, but received no immediate response.

On Mills’ Facebook page, he says he met Price in 2012.

According to his IMBD Internet Movie Database profile, Mills was best known for his roles in Swedish Dicks, Bonnie and Clyde: Justified and Puncture Wounds. Most recently, he landed a role on Star Light, which debuted in February.

Mills did not appear to have a public Twitter or Instagram account. On Facebook, his last post was in March. He shared a photo of himself in the doctor’s office. “Maybe I’m getting old … high blood pressure,” he wrote.

In August 2019, the actor wrote on his Facebook account about being in the hospital for his birthday, but did not say why he was being treated.

“I intended to do this earlier in the day, but I was having such a wonderful time on my birthday retreat in the emergency room that I allowed the day to get away from me a bit. I would like to thank everyone for contacting me today. Thanks to all my wonderful friends for the publication of birthday, their messages and their texts. I really appreciate it, ”said the late actor at the time.

Baskets Actor Hagen Mills shot himself Video2020-05-20T15: 58: 24Z

“I enjoyed talking to all of you. I know there may have been long intervals of time between some of our last conversations that you would prefer, which made talking to you today a real pleasure. I would like to especially thank my entire amazing family for their birthday wishes, ”added Mills.

In October, the young man wrote that he was excited about the launch of Star Light. Check out the trailer release and the Deadcentral.com article on the highly anticipated horror movie Starlight, ”he wrote. “I am extremely grateful for the wonderful opportunity to have worked on this amazing project with so many remarkably talented people, #Dreamteam #FabSix, both in front of and behind the camera.”

Mills described his character, Monty, as a “teenage Adonis.”

“I personally have not yet seen this movie, although I am looking forward to it,” he wrote. “And due to a distracted issue with a plane ticket, I’m sorry to say it looks like I won’t be attending the private screening tomorrow night in Beverly Hills. I wish everyone who attends a good trip and have an incredible time. I wish I could be there with all of you, ”he mentioned.

This is the original version of Heavy.com.

.