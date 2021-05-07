Actor Guillermo Murray died due to an infection that invaded his entire body, he also suffered from senile dementia

William Murray He was an actor of Argentine origin who made a career in Mexico. In the cinema he saw his profession grow and take off in his native Argentina, but it was in the Aztec country where he lived most of the time, there he also participated in several films in the era of Mexican golden cinema. He was 93 years old.

Murray participated in films such as “Where was the ball?” “Fever of love”. He also worked on the film “La novicia rebelde” starring Rocío Dúrcal. “We are all tenants” was his first film, this production was recorded in 1954.

In the world of soap operas Guillermo Murray also saw his name shine on Hispanic television. “La hija del mariachi” from 2006 was the last production in which he participated. “Ties of Love”, “Alondra”, “Pink Stilettos”, “Victoria” and “María Mercedes”, were some stories he worked on. He shared with great stars of Mexican television: Lucero, Thalía, Angélica María, Victoria Ruffo, Juan Ferrera, Laura Flores, among others.

About his death it is known that he lost his life due to an infection that invaded his entire body, this also has a medical name septic shock. This caused his blood pressure to drop considerably. According to the World Health Organization, by its acronym WHO, this disease is a serious type of sepsis that produces circulatory and cellular or metabolic disorders, which are so serious that they increase the risk of death substantially. This condition, on the other hand, affects any part of the body, including the heart, brain, kidneys, liver and intestines.

The actor’s health, on the other hand, was already quite deteriorated. Since 2007 he suffered from senile dementia and in 2012 he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

