Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and his partner Natalie Adepoju were found dead in their Las Vegas apartment on May 13.

“Twilight” star Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend were found dead last week in their Las Vegas apartment. The news was released this Monday. The causes of his death are still unknown. The actor’s mother confirmed the death of her son on social networks.

The Las Vegas medical examiner’s office confirmed that Boyce, 30, who played Tyler Crowley in the hit series, was pronounced dead on May 13, as was his partner Natalie Adepoju, 27.

Local media reports that the couple was found dead in a Las Vegas condo. The TMZ site notes that authorities found cocaine at the scene.

The actor’s cousin woke up and noticed that Boyce’s car was still in the house. “I was concerned that Greg had to be in Los Angeles. His cousin went to see him and found them dead“A source revealed to E News !. Before his death, he commented that Boyce was “really focused on some business” in the city.

That information was confirmed by the young interpreter’s mother in a Facebook post. Lisa Wayne claimed that her son was in the process of opening a food store that was to honor rappers like Roddy Ricch, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dog., among others.

The actor moved to Las Vegas to help his mother, but he planned to return to Los Angeles to continue his work as an actor and to be with his daughter. Alaya, ten years old.

The aforementioned media indicates that Adepoju and Boyce have been together for just over a year.

In an official statement, her family described her as a “daughter, niece, sister, cousin and loving friend.” And they added: “Natalie had so much to live for and we are saddened that her life was cut short. Natalie leaves behind her only baby Egypt, her father, two brothers and a sister, and a family and friends who love her very much. ”

In addition to her participation in “Twilight” in 2008, in which she played Tyler Crowley, also made a short film called “Apocalypse”.

In December, Boyce celebrated his 30th birthday with a thoughtful post about his life.

“At one point I didn’t think I would be 30 years old,” he wrote. “Over the years, like everyone else, I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days when I only reflect on what is important. What a time to be alive. Let’s make the rest of these years the best possible! ”

