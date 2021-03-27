Actor George Segal dies of complications in heart operation – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

Actor George Segal, who shared the screen with Elizabeth Taylor in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and starred in films like “A Touch of Class” and “The Owl and the Pussycat”, died this Tuesday at 87 years of complications in a heart operation.

“The family is devastated to announce that George Segal passed away this morning due to complications from coronary bypass surgery,” explained his wife, Sonia Segal, in a statement sent by the Sony Television studios.

During his career, Segal received 6 Golden Globe nominations, with two victories. He was nominated for a BAFTA and an Oscar for best supporting actor for his role opposite Elizabeth Taylor in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (1966), a film that achieved 13 nominations for the Hollywood Academy Awards.

Currently he was still working in front of the cameras on the series “The Goldbergs”, where he was part of his cast since 2013 and for which he recorded his last episode – which will be broadcast on April 7 – weeks before his death.

The actor, born in New York in 1934, was very popular on the big screen during the years 1960-1970, with credits such as “The Hot Rock”, “Fun With Dick and Jane”, “Where’s Poppa?” And “California Split “.

Some of the most important directors of the time, such as Robert Altman, Mike Nichols, Paul Mazursky and Sidney Lume, counted on him for their projects for his ability to embody ironic characters and his good chemistry with colleagues such as Elizabeth Taylor, Barbra Streisand and Jane Fonda.

In recent decades his work has focused on television comedies such as “Just Shoot Me!” (1997-2003) and the current “The Goldbergs” (2013-2021).

“He was kind, sweet, talented and funny. George was the true epitome of the class and deeply touched our lives. It was an honor and a privilege to have him as a partner and a friend all these years. It is not a surprise to any of us to know that he is. a true national treasure “, assured the team of the series after the tragic news.