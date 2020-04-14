A few weeks ago we informed you that Kristof Hivju, actor who will have a role in the second season of The Witcher, tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Fortunately, the also Game of Thrones actor managed to beat the disease and is already recovered.

The person responsible for sharing this good news was Hivju himself, who revealed it on his Instagram account. In it he revealed that after weeks in quarantine, he and his wife are in good health and free of all the symptoms of COVID-19.

“Hello! We are fully recovered and in good health and after I was infected with the coronavirus and most likely also my wife. After weeks in quarantine and a couple more indoors after being symptom free, we are safe, “he explained.

Later, the actor pointed out that he only presented mild symptoms of COVID-19, so it seems that the situation was under control at all times.

Finally, Hivju took the opportunity to acknowledge the support he received from all his fans, in addition to sending positive thoughts to all the people who have been most affected by this virus.

It is unknown when the filming of The Witcher will return.

As we told you a long time ago, the filming of the second season of The Witcher was paused after Hivju tested positive for coronavirus. The above as a preventive measure in the face of the global situation.

Although the actor who also appeared in Game of Thrones has already been cured, the reality is that it is still unknown when the production team will return to work. After all, the situation caused by COVID-19 continues to affect several countries in Europe.

