American actor Hartley Sawyer was fired from his role in the DC Comics universe television series “The Flash,” after several racist and misogynistic messages resurfaced from his Twitter account.

“Hartley Sawyer will not return to the seventh season of ‘The Flash’,” said those responsible for the production in a statement to the press on Monday, which ensures that they will not tolerate “derogatory messages against any race, ethnic origin, gender or sexual orientation ”.

“Such comments are unethical and run counter to our values ​​and policies,” they added of Sawyer, who played the character of Ralph Dibny and his alter ego “Elongated Man” in this series by the Warner Bros. and Berlanti Production production companies broadcast. over the CW cable chain.

The 35-year-old actor’s old tweets, which even date back to 2012, included phrases like: “The only thing keeping me from writing moderately racist things is that (African-American activist) Al Sharpton wouldn’t stop complaining about me.”

Others referred to assaults on women: “I would rape myself, like what happens on dates, so I don’t have to masturbate.”

The messages became relevant again this week after several Twitter users drew attention to celebrities they consider racist, in the context of the current protests in the United States after the death of African-Americans at the hands of police officers, such as the recent death of George Floyd.

The tweets “broke my heart and made me very angry, and they are a sign of the great problem we have in our country,” wrote the show’s executive producer, Eric Wallace.

Wallace reaffirmed his commitment to “bring permanent change to the work environment at‘ The Flash ’”.

“It is a family program, but it is for all families. To facilitate this we will continue to look for black writers, directors and actors of all sexes to help tell the stories of ‘The Flash’, ”he added.

The series, which began airing in 2014, is starring precisely the African-American character Iris West-Allen, played by actress Candice Patton.

Faced with criticism, Sawyer, who entered the cast of “The Flash” in 2017 as a special guest and became a permanent character the following year, apologized on Instagram saying that he is “ashamed of having been able to make those horrible attempts to attract attention ”.

“I deeply regret it. That behavior is not acceptable, “he said.

After assuring that it was an “attempt to make humor”, he recognized that those were words that he launched at that time “without stopping to think or recognize the damage they could cause”.

“Today I realize (its impact),” ended the actor, who was in that role for three seasons.