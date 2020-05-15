Despite the fact that the last three films of ‘Star Wars’ Made with the vision of Disney, they were not so well received, everything seems to indicate that the studio is already rethinking its ideas to deliver quality products in the future. Now, who raised his voice to be able to participate in some live-action project of ‘Star Wars’, he was a well-known actor who participated in the Harry Potter saga.

All fans recognize him for giving life to Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter filmsBut Jason Isaacs wants to be in some live-action version of Star Wars. Isaacs is no stranger to giving life to great villains or being within several franchises, since in addition to ‘Harry Potter’, he was in ‘Star Trek’ and now it is also inside the animated film ‘Scoob!’.

But for those who do not know it Jason Isaacs is no stranger to ‘Star Wars’, since within the series of ‘Rebels’, gave life to The Grand Inquisitor. And in an interview for Collider, he revealed all the characters he has played in animated projects, but Jason Isaacs took the opportunity to say that he wants to be in a Star Wars live-action one day.

“Well, I did Superman in ‘Superman: Red Son’, who wouldn’t want to fly? I’ve played Satan many times. I was in a Pixar movie being an airplane, that could be fun to fly again. I don’t know, I’ve done so many animated characters. I was in the Avatar series. Oh, I know who it would be, it would be The Grand Inquisitor from ‘Star Wars Rebels’. Because it has the coolest lightsaber in the entire ‘Star Wars’ Universe, “he said. Isaacs.

For those who are not very familiar with the series, The Grand Inquisitor’s lightsaber was a double-bladed saber, which featured a rotating mechanism that would allow the user to fly upward like a helicopter.

Unfortunately in canon, her character lost her life, but seeing that the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’ will bring back several animated characters to live-action for the first time, perhaps someday it would be possible to see Isaac in his character, in another project of ‘Star Wars’.