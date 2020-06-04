The National Association of Interpreters announced the death of the first actor, director and screenwriter, Héctor Ortega

This Wednesday, the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI), announced the death of the first actor, director and screenwriter, Héctor Ortega.

In a post made on Twitter, the ANDI He sent his condolences to the actor’s family and friends.

Héctor Ortega, who died at 81 years old, was recognized for his extensive career in television, film and theater.

The histrion appeared on various tapes as ‘The Sacred Mountain’, ‘Holy Blood’, ‘The Daughter of the Cannibal’ and ‘For Free’.

In addition, his work led him to obtain two awards. Ariel for the films ‘Mariana, Mariana’ and ‘The Barefoot Eagle’.

Mourn his death

After revealing the death of Héctor Ortega, personalities from the entertainment world expressed their condolences, such as Mauricio Herrera, who called him “his brother”.

With all the pain in my heart I mourn the death of my brother 67 years ago, my dear Hector Ortega, so many experiences together, laughter and a beautiful friendship, I love you brother, QEPD pic.twitter.com/pQsoB75uPL – Mauricio Herrera (@actormauherrera) June 3, 2020

Actor and producer Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo He assured: “Those of us who knew him and had the pleasure of working with him and knowing his friends, we will miss him!”

With great sorrow, I communicate to the artistic Family and the Cultural world the sensible death of the great Actor, Don Héctor Ortega. Those of us who knew him and had the pleasure of working with him and knowing his friends, we will miss him! REST IN PEACE: HÉCTOR ORTEGA pic.twitter.com/oWyhwh51KC – JORGE ORTIZDEPINEDO (@JORGEODEPINEDO) June 4, 2020

The Ministry of Culture of Mexico City, through his network of theaters, assured that the actor participated in more than 25 films and 50 plays “under the direction of Ignacio Retes, José Solé, Abraham Oceransky, Antonio Castro and Alejandro Jorodowsky, with whom he founded the Comic Company of Mexico ”:

We regret the sensitive death of the first actor Héctor Ortega Gómez (1939-2020), recognized for his extensive work in theater, film and television, as a performer, director and screenwriter.

QEPD pic.twitter.com/PgPkajaGwb – Mexico City Theaters (@TeatrosCdMexico) June 4, 2020

With information from López-Dóriga Digital