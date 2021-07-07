Actor Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98, icon of Bollywood’s golden age – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

Dilip Kumar, an icon of Bollywood’s heyday, died at the age of 98 in Mumbai after being hospitalized for a week, his family reported via Twitter.

Kumar, born in 1922 under the name Mohammed Yusuf Khan, participated in more than 65 films during his 50-year career. His last feature film was Qila, in 1998.

In the 1950s he was one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. In 1952 he received the first of eight Filmfare Awards for Best Actor, for his appearance in the film Daag. He earned the nickname The King of Tragedy for his beauty and deep voice.

The actor was one of the best known and most admired faces in India, he was even listed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “a movie legend blessed with incomparable brilliance.”

Dilip Kumar is best known for his 1960 film Mughal-E-Azam, one of Bollywood’s biggest hits.