Actor Daniel Mickelson dies at 23 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The Hollywood community is in mourning after the death of actor Daniel Mickelson at the age of 23, which occurred during the weekend of July 4.

The sad news was spread on the Instagram profile of his sister, model Meredith Mickelson, who shared a photo of both when they were little.

“My heart is broken and writing this feels so bad I don’t even know what to say. Yesterday I lost my brother, best friend and the other half of my heart. There wasn’t a person he loved more in this world. There are no words that do it justice. To know him was to love him. He was the happiest, brightest, most smiling, warmest human in existence and I am so happy that God has chosen me as his sister for all his wonderful life, ”wrote the model.

In his latest Instagram posts, the actor showed images of what would become his last vacation in Hawaii with his girlfriend Maddie Haley, who was also very affected by his loss.

“I’m not sure how I’m going to get ahead, but I’m going to be strong because I know what you would have wanted. Everything I do now is for you. Now I have a guardian angel by my side for the rest of my life. I’m going to make you so proud. I love you forever baby, “said Haley, accompanied by a series of photographs showing the great affection that existed between them.