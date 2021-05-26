Actor Chris Hemsworth says his son wants to be Superman

Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie in full action of Marvel 2:29

(CNN Spanish) – Chris Hemsworth may be Thor, the God of Thunder, but his son worships another superhero.

The actor revealed in a hilarious Instagram post on Tuesday that one of his twin sons, seen from behind and wearing a red cape, really wants to be Superman.

Hemsworth wrote: “Taking my little man’s hand and asking him the age-old question: ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?'”

Hew wrote that his son replied, “Dad, I want to be Superman,” to which Hemsworth joked, “Lucky I have two other kids.”

Fans on Instagram enjoyed the comment as Thor is from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Superman belongs to rival DC Comics.

Hemsworth’s “Avengers: Endgame” co-star Josh Brolin commented, “Hahahaha.” “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds posted a laughing and crying emoji.

Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, share two seven-year-old twins, Sasha and Tristan, along with a nine-year-old daughter, India Rose.