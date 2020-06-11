Now

The entertainment world is in mourning again, this time after the death of actor Chiranjeevi Sarja was discovered. The Indian-born movie star died at the age of 39.

This was revealed by the site People.com, which wrote that the death of the artist from the Bollywood film mecca greatly impacted lovers of the seventh Indian art.

The sad news was initially confirmed by Prime Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who stated on his Twitter that the actor died after suffering a heart attack.

“It is shocking to hear the news that the famous Kannada artist Chiranjeevi Sarja died of a heart attack,” said Yediyurappa.

The official especially regretted the death of the actor, due to his age.

“Dying prematurely at the age of just 39 is shocking. I pray that God will grant good will to his family and the strength to bear the pain of his great fan base. ”

Throughout his career, the movie star shone on the big screen for more than ten years.

Among the main projects in which the actor participated are the films Whistle and Amma I Love You.

The late actor was married to fellow actress Meghna Raj, the Hindustan Times reported, adding that actor Arjun Sarja’s uncle and actor Shakti Prasad’s grandson.

Sarja was also known for his participation in the movie “Varadanayaka”.

Absolutely devastated to hear about the sudden demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja. I pray Meghna and the whole family finds strength to tide through this shock and sorrow. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/z5FJ03Ahcm – Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 7, 2020

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran joined the long list of regret messages generated by the death of the Bollywood star and shared a comment on his social networks, where he expressed his pain.

“Absolutely devastated to learn of the sudden disappearance of Chiranjeevi Sarja. I pray that Meghna and the whole family find the strength to overcome this shock and sadness, ”said the actor on his Twitter.