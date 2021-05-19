Actor Charles Grodin dies of cancer at age 86 – The News of Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

This Tuesday, the famous American actor and comedian Charles Grodin died at the age of 86 at his home in the American town of Wilton, in the state of Connecticut, as a result of marrow cancer he suffered, his son Nicholas confirmed to the agency AP.

After studying acting in New York City, Grodin participated in a few theatrical productions during the 1960s, and received his first big break on the big screen in 1968 with a small appearance in ‘Rosemary’s Baby’, one of the classic films of the horror genre, directed by Roman Polanski.

However, the Pittsburgh native’s career took off in 1972 after playing the lead role in the acclaimed romantic comedy “The Heartbreak Kid,” a performance that earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a comedy or musical. In the same way, he will be remembered for his participation in the saga of children’s films’ Beethoven ‘, in which he played George Newton, the father of the family that adopted the dog, as well as for his performance in the comedy’ Fuga a la midnight ‘, which starred alongside Robert de Niro

Already in the twilight of his career, Grodin participated in the film ‘The Comedian’ and appeared in television series such as ‘Louie’ and ‘Madoff’. In addition, he was part of the cast of the film ‘An Imperfect Murder’, released in 2017, the last production in which he acted.