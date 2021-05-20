Getty Images Renowned actor Charles Grodin dies at 86.

Renowned actor and comedian Charles Grodin died at the age of 86. The death was confirmed by his son Nicholas to The New York Times. He died this Tuesday at home after battling for a long time with bone marrow cancer.

Actor Charles Grodin, star of ‘Midnight Run’, ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ and the dog movies ‘Beethoven’, dies at 86. https://t.co/gS73gKJ3vo – CNN in Spanish (@CNNEE) May 19, 2021

Charles Grodin, remembered for his participation in films such as “Beethoven” and “Heaven Can Wait” is remembered on social networks by hundreds of fans who upload images of their most humorous moments to Twitter.

Actor Charles Grodin has died at the age of 86. We saw him in Beethoven and he was a regular face on comedies from the ’80s and’ 90s. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/KVhBACcHyj – I went to EGB (@YofuiaEGB) May 18, 2021

The actor was born in Pittsburgh in 1935. He began his acting career in theater and then made his way to film and television. He made his debut on the small screen in 1958. He later turned down the starring role for the film “The Graduate,” which made a young Dustin Hoffman one of the stars of Hollywood.

His first great foray into the world of cinema would come in 1968, when he played the doctor in the famous film “Rosemary’s Baby” (Rosemary’s baby), by director Roman Polanski. Four years later, in 1972, he rose to fame after starring in “The Heartbreak Kid” (Forbidden relationships).

His role in this romantic comedy written by Neil Simon and directed by Elaine May earned him a nomination for the prestigious Golden Globe Award.

An extensive career in film

After his first appearances on the big screen, during the 1960s and 1970s, Charles Grodin’s career experienced a rise that would make him a familiar face in the world of cinema.

Between the end of the seventies and the eighties, he was consecrated. In ten years he participated in the films “Heaven Can Wait” (Heaven can wait) “Same Time, Next Year” (The year that comes at the same time), “The Woman in red” (The lady in red) and ” Midnight Run ”.

The wonderful Charles Grodin passed away. Tonight they are all bound to see that unique genius called Midnight Escape. pic.twitter.com/qEqcBYOl7D – Spike Spiegel (@santifreak) May 18, 2021

His last great success dates from 1992. In that year he was one of the main characters in the famous film “Beethoven”. He played a family man who cared for a giant Saint Bernard dog.

Charles Grodin on Carson was always legendary. One of the best moments when he asked Johnny, “You Don’t Really Care About Your Guests Do You?” pic.twitter.com/CnVYpVj5kR – Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) May 18, 2021

His colleagues from the world of cinema fired him on social media. One of those who spoke out was actor Steve Martin. “It is very sad to hear that. He was one of the funniest people I have ever met, ”she wrote on Twitter. Musician Brian Wecht also mourned his death: “RIP Charles Grodin, one of my comedy heroes.”

So said to hear. One of the funniest people I ever met: Charles Grodin, Star of ‘Beethoven’ and ‘Heartbreak Kid,’ Dies at 86 – https://t.co/OwDYFLIgae – Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) May 18, 2021

His last most notable film works were a participation in the 2015 Noah Baumbach film “While We’re Young” and in the 2016 miniseries “Madoff,” he played a deluded investor in the famous pyramid scam system known as the Ponzi Scheme.

Charles Grodin’s family launched a collection

According to the site specialized in cinema Deadline, the family of Charles Grodin asks the admirers of the actor to donate money in his memory to The Innocence Project, of which Grodin was an active member.

It is a non-profit organization that is committed to providing assistance to citizens who have been unjustly convicted by the Justice.

It should be noted that Charles Grodin had an outstanding charitable career. In 2006 he was awarded the William Kunstler Racial Justice Prize. In addition, former New York Governor George Elmer Pataki honored him for helping to review the Rockefeller Drug Laws in that state.

As Deadline points out, Charles Grodin used to repeat that those two achievements had been the ones that brought him the greatest satisfaction, since they were his actions that had the most direct impact on improving people’s lives.

Grodin had been married for 38 years to author Elissa Durwood Grodin, with whom he had a son, Nicholas. In addition, he was the father of Marion Grodin, the fruit of a previous marriage.

