Actor Carlos Iglesias denies the news of his death: “I’m older, but don’t kill me before my time”

At the end of the 20th century, Mark Twain had to send a telegram to a New York newspaper to deny that he had died. “The news of my death has been seriously exaggerated,” read the message he sent after reading his own obituary. Well, something similar has happened to Carlos Iglesias, who has published a video on Twitter to show that he is still alive and well.

As has happened in recent years with other film figures (Terry Gilliam or Olivia Newton-John, to give a few examples), The actor known for playing Benito in ‘Manos a la obra’ has denied his death. He has done it with this funny video in which he launches the following message: “There is a hustler out there who is saying that I just died. I am older, but I have not died yet, milk. Don’t kill me before my time, damn it.”

The news of the death of Carlos Iglesias has appeared this Sunday, July 18, on a website that defines itself as “satirical”, but Iglesias has decided to deny the hoax with humor, just in case.

Alive and kicking

In fact, Carlos Iglesias released a movie in theaters this year. ‘La Suite nupcial’, which can already be seen on Prime Video, is his fourth feature film as director and screenwriter. It is a sitcom about a man who tries to be unfaithful to his wife.

Beyond ‘Manos a la obra’ and its spin-off ‘Manolo & Benito Corporeision’, Iglesias was nominated for a Goya as Breakthrough Actor for playing Sancho Panza in the 2002 film ‘El caballero Don Quijote’. He started directing his own projects in 2006 with his debut, ‘Un franco, 14 pesetas’. The film, starring him and Javier Gutiérrez, earned him a Goya Award nomination for Best New Director. Later he wrote and directed the historical drama ‘Ispansi (Españoles)’ and the sequel to his debut, ‘2 francos, 40 pesetas’.