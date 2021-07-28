Actor Bob Odenkirk hospitalized after collapsing on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

. – Bob Odenkirk, star of the hit television shows “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on set Tuesday, the entertainment website TMZ reported.

The actor was filming “Better Call Saul” in New Mexico when the incident occurred, TMZ reported.

A person with knowledge of the matter confirmed the veracity of TMZ’s report to CNN.

“Better Call Saul” is currently in production for its sixth season. It is a prequel to the AMC crime series “Breaking Bad,” which featured Odenkirk as Saul Goodman, the defense attorney for the show’s protagonist, Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston.

According to TMZ sources, “Odenkirk fell and was immediately surrounded by staff members who called an ambulance.”

It is unclear what the condition of Odenkirk is at present.

Odenkirk co-created and co-starred in the HBO sketch comedy series “Mr. Show with Bob and David.” He has won two Emmy Awards and received 16 nominations, including nine for his work on “Better Call Saul.”