Actor Armie Hammer is under police investigation for alleged sexual assault

(CNN) – Actor Armie Hammer is under police investigation after a woman reported that Hammer raped her violently in 2017 for several hours and that he thought she was going to be killed.

An attorney for the complainant contacted police, resulting in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Sexual Assault Division (LAPD) opening an investigation on February 3, a spokesperson said. from Police to CNN. Hammer has denied the rape charge.

On Thursday, prominent Los Angeles attorney Gloria Allred introduced her 24-year-old client, identified only as Effie, who said Hammer raped her.

Effie, who lives in Europe, said she had an intermittent romantic and intimate relationship with Hammer from 2016 to 2020. She was 20 years old when she met Hammer on Facebook, and “fell in love with him instantly,” she said.

He claims that Hammer used to test her devotion to him and his limits. As time passed, he allegedly became “more and more violent,” Effie said.

“He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually,” she said through tears Thursday.

Effie accused Hammer of violently raping her for more than four hours in Los Angeles on April 24, 2017. She said he committed acts of violence against her, to which she did not consent, such as allegedly hitting her feet with a whip. It hurt to walk for the next week, Effie said.

“I thought he was going to kill me,” he said.

Effie said she has lived in fear of him and tried to dismiss his actions towards her as a “twisted form of love.” Effie said she even lost interest in living because of what she claims happened to her.

In a statement, Hammer’s attorney refuted Effie’s claims as “outrageous,” saying that all of Hammer’s interactions with her and others “have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”

“Effie’s own correspondence […] with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes his outrageous allegations, ”said Hammer’s attorney, Andrew Brettler. «As recently as July 18, 2020, [ella] He sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what he wanted him to do to him. Mr. Hammer responded by making it clear that he did not want to have that kind of relationship with her. “

Brettler’s statement included what he said was a screenshot of an explicit text conversation between Hammer and Effie.

“It was never Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose [sus] fetishes or perverse sexual desires, but now she has taken this issue to another level by hiring a civil attorney to host a public press conference, ”he said.

Allred said it has been “extremely traumatic and triggering” for Effie to speak out about these allegations.

Effie said she feels immense guilt for not having said anything publicly before, but hopes her story will inspire “survivors of sexual assault around the world” to present their stories in the hope that justice will be served.

“Despite the emotional price she has had to pay in speaking her truth, she has found the courage to discuss what she alleges happened to her for two reasons,” Allred said. “First, she wants to warn other women who may come into contact with Mr. Hammer of the possible risks in their relationship with him.”

“Secondly, Effie has been contacted by many others who allege that they have also been victimized by Mr. Hammer in sexual relations with him,” he added.

Allred said there are no plans to file a lawsuit at this time, but evidence has been turned over to law enforcement that could assist in an investigation against Hammer.

“We believe it is important that an investigation be carried out into these serious allegations,” Allred said. “We would like to know if Mr. Hammer, and not his representatives, will be willing to assist investigators in their search for the truth.”

In January, the 34-year-old actor issued a statement in response to allegations by his ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze, claiming that all sexual activities outside of their marriage were “completely consensual in the sense that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory ‘.

Hammer, who has starred in movies like “Call Me By Your Name” and “The Social Network,” announced his separation from his wife last year after 10 years of marriage.