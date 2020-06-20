The young woman who only calls herself Gabby today is 23 years old, but in 2014 when she was 17, and as a minor, she had an encounter with American actor Ansel Elgort, whom he allegedly accuses of having sexually assaulted her.

Yesterday the young woman made it public on Twitter and narrated how the events happened, explaining that the reason for her publication was to heal, and that there were also other girls, minors, whom Elgort had abused. The young woman said that after what happened she has had sequelae and that she is doing therapies.

Narrated by Gabby

As written by Gabby, who did not publish his last name, met the protagonist of Baby Dirver through the Snapchat application. The young woman never imagined that the actor would respond to his message and much less than two days after turning 17 he would be in a meeting with Ansel Elgort.

“I was sexually assaulted a couple of days after I turned 17 and he was 20 years old. He knew what he was doing. I’m not doing this to pursue fame, because I just don’t care about that. I am posting this so that he can finally heal and I know that I am not alone and that he has done this to other girls. Ansel Elgort attacked me when I was 17He wrote on Twitter.

She added: “I was just a girl and I was a fan of him. So when it all happened, instead of wondering if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time, and that I was sobbing in pain and didn’t want to, the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘I need to force you.’ ”

During the alleged rape, she revealed that moments later her mind tried to flee to another place, because Elgort was physically stronger than her.

“I was not there at the time mentally. I became disassociated and felt that my mind was gone, I was in shock, I couldn’t go, I was only 1.57 meters tall and weighed 44 kilograms. It made me think this is how sex was supposed to be. I was very young and he knew it. He also told me things like « you are going to be such a beautiful young lady when you are older, » he said.

Elgort is the second actor in the movie « Baby Driver » to be accused of sexual abuse, the first being Kevin Spacey. Elgort have not spoken before the prosecution.