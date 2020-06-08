At 42 years old, Andrés Parra lives a great personal and professional stage. She has two children, the oldest, Sebastián, a product of a previous relationship and who is already a teenager; and Samuel, 1 year old, fruit of the union with his current wife, Diana Cáliz, with whom they are looking for another baby.

The Colombian actor, known for his role as Pablo Escobar in the series “El Patrón del Mal”, confessed that he is “obsessed with being an involved dad and committed to healthy, organic, and educational life.”

His other passion is cycling, a sport that helped him lose more than 40 kilos (about 88 pounds) and control his “food addiction”, although his gastronomic tastes are allowed, which include a study of the Chilean culture of the sandwiches. Although he believes that he still lacks a career, he has fulfilled his dream of being one of the great Latin American actors. However, he still has his disappointments.

“I was left wanting to play the Spanish dictator Francisco Franco. I didn’t win the role ”, he acknowledged with regret.

+ Real people

Andrés Parra became a well-known name when the series “Escobar, the patron of evil” became an international phenomenon and, for many, in the official version of what was the life of Pablo Escobar, the leader of the Medellín Cartel . Then he was surprised when in “El Comandante” he got into the skin of Hugo Chávez, just as He does it now in “The President”, which addresses the so-called “FIFAgate”.

“Playing characters based on real people is what I like the most. Complex people, who can build and can explore their experiences in exceptional situations,” Parra told . through a video call from his home in Bogotá, where he has been in seclusion for weeks, accompanied of his family.

+ Role of Sergio Jadue

For this reason, the role of Sergio Jadue, the leading role of “The President”, seemed “fascinating” to him. That and the situation of this series that premiered this Friday worldwide on Amazon Prime Video.

“His history as a mediocre executive in a second division soccer club in Chile to being vice president of the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) and the corruption that surrounded his time there is incredible,” he said.

He claims, however, that none of that was what first caught his attention. It was an original Amazon Prime Video series and was directed by the Argentine Armando Bó, who in 2014 won the Oscar with the filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu for the script for the feature film “Birdman”.

“He has exceptional intelligence,” said the actor about Bo, chief screenwriter and director of “The President.”

+ Mexican actresses

The Colombian actor also highlighted the work of his colleagues in the series, starting with his co-stars, the Mexican actresses. Paulina Gaitán, who plays Jadue’s wife, and Karla Souza, who plays the FBI agent, who uncovers in 2015 a bribery conspiracy for about $ 150 million.

“It was a very satisfying experience from the first moment I knew I had the character. From studying the case, working with the accent coach to achieve the Chilean accent, to the recordings,” said Parra, who spent several months in Chile. , Argentina and other places during the recording of “The President”.