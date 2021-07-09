Actor Alfonso Zayas dies – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The renowned actor Alfonso Zayas Inclán died on Thursday night at age 80, it was confirmed through his Instagram account.

Born on June 30, 1941 in Tulancinco, Hidalgo, the interpreter was widely known for his participation in Mexican comedy and mischievous films with albures and double meaning words.

He was the son of the artists Alfonso Zayas Zetina and Dolores Inclán, who were part of tents that toured Mexico with shows and “magazine theater.”

He began his career in show business as a floor manager, and after befriending Xavier López ‘Chabelo’, he ventured into acting together with Mauricio Garcés.

‘Cabaret Nights’ and ‘Golden Legs’ were the films with which he rose to fame with albums and a double meaning that generated controversy.

He was a partner of María Victoria, who belonged to the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, in ‘La criada bien criada’, a crucial series for the actor’s career.

He also participated in several tapes of ‘La India María’, in programs with Alejandro Suárez and in ‘sketches’ of the program Sábado Gigante.

His most recent movie was ‘The Neighborhood 3’, which came out in 2016.