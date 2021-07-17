Actor Accused of Taking the Life of a Driver in New York | INSTAGRAM

A actor from TV that appeared in The Law the Order, Isaiah Strokes was accused of taking the life in broad daylight of a man who was sitting in his jeep this past February during a snowstorm in New York according to prosecutors.

The actor of 41 years it is accused having attended one ambush to the driver Tyrone jones 37-year-old on the afternoon of February 7 in the Jamaica neighborhood, after receiving a dozen shots, as reported by the prosecutor’s office of the borough of Queens.

The actor born and resident of Queens, New York He was prosecuted yesterday after the accusation with three charges including that he took his life in the second degree and possession of @rmas.

Some surveillance camera footage is allegedly showing the actor getting out of a vehicle and then approaching the window of the jeep grand cherokee White who was parked and lashing out at him 11 times.

According to information shared by prosecutors, Jones lived a mile and a half from that place and was declared dead by EMS paramedics, his find generated strong news in the area with at least one street blocked, everyone was literally frozen.

Prosecutors did not say why this situation happened but it is known that Jones could have participated in a gang from the same area according to police data.

The now arrested faces 25 years of life in prison if convicted and will return to court this Monday according to the US media.

Besides being an actor he also performs music like I $ AIAH as found on his website.

“Violence with firearms too prevalent in our neighborhoods we will not allow to become the norm,” District Attorney Melinda Kats said in a statement.