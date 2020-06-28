Most of the inhabitants of San Juan del Sur ignored the cultural activity that the Nicaraguan Institute of Tourism (Intur) promoted on Saturday night on the Malecon of that tourist city.

The event, which was also promoted by the mayor of San Juan del Sur, started at 5:16 pm with the participation of the dance group “Identidad de mi pueblo”.

On the page of the mayor’s office in San Juan del Sur, the activity was promoted as a “Cultural Night at the Bay”, and under these five words, a poster appears showing the photo of the musical group that animated the event.

At that time attendance ranged from 15 to 20 people. The streets of the city center also looked barren and on the shores of the bay the most notable was a group of young people who played soccer and when the sun went down they left.

On social networks, users expressed their discontent for the activity promoted in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, which in Nicaragua until this Friday, June 26, according to data from the Ministry of Health, 2,170 infections and 74 deaths have been registered.

However, the Citizen Observatory Covid-19, the initiative of doctors and activists who fight to break the censorship of the dictatorship, claims that until this Wednesday, June 24. 6,775 suspected cases of contagion and 1,878 suspected cases of Covid-19 have been registered.

The former councilor of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) of San Juan del Sur, Onedia Liseth Véliz, assured that said activity should not have been carried out because it went against prevention measures against the new coronavirus.

More than 2,800 activities in the midst of the pandemic

The Ortega regime will promote more than 2,800 activities between fairs, ventures, and celebrations of traditional, patronal, and religious festivals this weekend.

“More than 2,800 activities: fairs of the family economy, of the creative economy, entrepreneurship, celebrations as it can be now in these times of the traditional, patronal, religious festivals of our town, especially those who celebrate our mother the Virgin of Perpetual Relief in Diriomo, Nandaime, Granada, Cárdenas and Tola this weekend ”, Rosario Murillo listed.