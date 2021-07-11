The success of the social relationships that we establish in adult life with friends, partner, co-workers and colleagues depend on or are influenced by the type of communication we had as children; we tell you some activities to improve communication between parents and children.

Why are activities to improve parent-child communication important?

In the dynamics of the family nucleus, many aspects of a person’s behavior and personality are delineated.

Traditionally this communication had been authoritarian, punitive Y dominant in which the word of the father and mother was law, there was no room for negotiation.

The evidence shows that in order to have assertive, healthy relationships, with a more developed emotional intelligence, it is necessary to educate children under a democratic model.

The four pillars

Luisa Anabel Carrasquel, specialist in systemic family psychotherapy, explains four fundamental pillars for a positive discipline and a democratic upbringing:

“Learn to be an active listener Well, we are so used to believing that the role of parenthood is to preach, educate and guide but without giving the space to listen to the other. One of the pillars of communication is that the father is present, listens and participates with the son ”.

The second pillar is validate children’s emotions. The specialist with a postgraduate degree in Clinical Psychopedagogy at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​Spain, details:

If we intend to communicate from the prejudice that “I am the authority and things are done as I say,” following the type of command our parents had, communication channels may be difficult.

Validating your emotions means saying ‘I understand how you feel and it is valuable to me to know.’ The next thing as a parental leader is to guide, discipline, educate.

Another fundamental pillar on how to have effective communication is to be, as a parent, aware of encourage communication.

Because many times children are asked ‘how are you? How was school? How are you feeling?’ and for everything they answer “well”. You have to look for them to be more specific.

And the last pillar is the conscious construction of spaces conducive to exercising communication which refers to planning the moments to connect or bond effectively with the children, in a relaxed and positive way, and not because they have a problem to solve or that the ultimate goal is to punish.

Gestalt psychotherapy teacher Itzel León Magallón comments that “communication between parents and children is a reflection of the capacity and development of skills of attention, listening, understanding and expression of ourselves towards ourselves, and that it begins with the health and personal work of parents with their inner child ”.

And he adds: “therefore, the relationship with our children is a reflection of the ability or inability to look at me extended to the children, the above is so important that the communication activities that are put into place will mostly occur naturally” .

We recommend: What happens when a child is separated from its parents?

Activities between mothers, fathers and children

The educational psychology specialist, a member of Hellinger Sciencia Germany, proposes the following activities to promote interaction and knowledge of children:

When you have teenage children recommends watching a movie with him or her to your liking and ask if you identify with any character.

And ask: why? What did you like about the film? What did you dislike? If he or she were a character: who would it be? If the father or mother were someone else, who would it be? What do you think the film brings them?

In the case of having children, propose a mask game.

Make three masks, one for dad, one for mom and son. Each one, when they have the corresponding one, will represent the character with their mask, asking to be represented in a round what they think they like most about that person and what they like least about that character.

In the end, each one will have positive and negative feedback about what they are for the other and will have the opportunity as parents to correct personal aspects and know what their child or children perceive of them to improve.

Another activity for children is the blackboard of understanding.

This consists of putting on the refrigerator what each member of the family liked about the day regarding some activity, word or gesture of one of the members and putting the word “thank you” or “I would like”.

Writing the event or action on the board encourages emotional awareness among the members, confirming how they would like to be treated or thanking and favoring what makes each one feel good.

What is this communication for?

Luisa Anabel Carrasquel for his part, he recommends that this communication has to be programmed and conscious.

“It means that as mom and dad I have to propose spaces for myself. We must consider that the activity is really pleasant for the child or adolescent because I may want to play UNO to facilitate communication and to see how the day went, but if they do not like that game and they do not feel comfortable, it will not be achieved ”.

In order to generate healthy bonds the activity should be pleasant and positive. If you like to cook, you may want to prepare cupcakes or if you prefer sports and karate in particular, then accompany it and promote that taste.

This is how you create a connection, he says.

The second is give way to listening. That in the game or activity the turns are respected.

The third thing is that this activity has a connection with the father and mother and negotiate other activities.

Then, if we want to keep it in time, we can plan it to be a family activity that takes place once a week.