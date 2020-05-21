The Minister of Sports, lawyer Danilo Díaz Vizcaino said yesterday that he will present a proposal for the gradual resumption of sports and recreational activities to be considered in the following phases of reopening of economic and social activities.

Díaz Vizcaino expressed his statements when leading in the Cibao Arena of this city the delivery of more than 140 boxes containing food, as well as an economic incentive, to athletes, coaches, leaders, of the most vulnerable here in this province, are not protected by PARNI.

“We feel the need to resume sports activities gradually and I believe that it can be started by starting in the second phase of the plan that the High-Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus has designed.”

The High-Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus is made up of the ministers of the Presidency, Public Health and Social Assistance, Education, Tourism, Defense and the superintendent of Occupational Health and Risk, among other government officials.

Díaz considers that, being consistent with the disposition of President Danilo Medina, “we are touring the 31 provinces of the country, plus the National District, taking the solidarity hand of the government in these times of crisis because of COVID 19.”

He said that when he talks about gradually reopening sports activities, he is not referring to holding competitive sports events, but rather to training for some sports that do not have physical contact, such as the case of field tennis.

Recreational activities can also be celebrated by keeping physical distance, “but thus we send a signal that Sport has already begun its first phase of recovery,” exclaimed Danilo Díaz.

FOOD DELIVERY

Soterio.

Deputy Minister Soterio Ramírez, appreciated the work that Miderec has been developing in going to the aid of the most vulnerable athletes, coaches, leaders, technicians and who have been hit by COVID. “We have already visited several provinces bringing effective solutions to the sports class,” he said.

.