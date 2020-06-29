As the month of June concludes and we enter July, Mexico continues to open its economy and relax its measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic to add the country to the ‘new normality’. Among the measures implemented in this process, the gradual incorporation of the different federal entities that make up the Mexican territory stands out. This week it is Mexico City, also called CDMX.

For a few days, the head of government Claudia Sheinbaum has been detailing the days and activities that will be able to reopen or reactivate both her businesses and the citizens, have greater activity and mobility.

The timeline

In this way, he indicated that this development would begin this Monday, June 29, beginning with retail trade, with a capacity that should not exceed 30 percent and with a restricted schedule between 11:00 and 17 : 00 hours.

Also, this Monday the clubs and sports activities can be carried out but individually and outdoors; In the case of clubs, they must also do so in a maximum of 30 percent (gyms in closed spaces will remain closed).

Starting Tuesday June 30, the commercial establishments of the Historic Center will be able to reopen their doors; in the same way, up to 30 percent of its customer reception capacity and from 11:00 to 17:00.

By Wednesday, July 1, the hotels will be able to resume activity with up to 30 percent of their capacity.

That same day, and probably something that will stimulate a sector of the population, is that restaurants will be able to open with up to 40 percent of their capacity, but only those that have open-air spaces (on the sidewalks of the streets or in terraces).

On Thursday, July 2, we will begin to see the street markets and bazaars again, trying to establish enough space between stalls and platforms to allow people to circulate while respecting social distance.

And, on Friday, July 3, establishments such as pulquerías and aesthetics will join the activity, in these cases also at a maximum of 30 percent.

According to information from the CDMX government, they emphasized that there are still commercial and business activities that will not be able to participate in this ‘new normal’, they are: religious services, cinemas, theaters, galleries, concert halls, museums, parks of amusements, spas, steams, public baths, sports and artistic events with public, corporate and offices, government offices that do not serve the public, educational services, party rooms, social events and congresses, casinos and betting houses, billiards, among others.

The conditions

It should be remembered that the authorities have been clear in pointing out that in order for establishments and companies to reactivate, they must make use of a compulsory mouthpiece, the installation of sanitary filters, surface disinfection (at least 6 times a day), natural ventilation and testing. weekly random 5 percent of staff for businesses with more than 30 employees.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299