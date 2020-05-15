Under the current circumstances, it is necessary to use your imagination to rest, enjoy and live new experiences without leaving home. It is for this reason that Honda recommends some activities to have a good time at home individually or with the family.

Remember that mental health is an important part of the general well-being of children and adults. Don’t forget to read, color, play, draw, or put together a puzzle.

Find something that works for you, and if you’re a Honda fan, you’ll enjoy the following activities.

Visit the Honda Collection Hall

Three stories full of dreams, stories and more than 350 legendary Honda models in all their forms.

The largest collection of products developed by the brand since its inception is in the Honda Collection Hall (HCH), the Company’s museum housed in the legendary Twin Ring Motegi circuit, about two hours from Tokyo.

Honda offers the possibility of taking the complete tour from the sofa in your house. You can walk the three floors of the museum, thanks to the Photo Sphere function of Google Street View.

Here are myths like the RC143, the first Honda motorcycle to win a motorcycle GP (the one in Spain in 1961); the RA271, Honda’s first F1 car, or the S500, the company’s first production car.

To start this adventure just click on the following link.

Honda Collection Hall

Create a paper ASIMO robot

Introduced by the Japanese company Honda in 2000, ASIMO is a humanoid robot that originated in 1986. Did you know that he is capable of walking, avoiding obstacles?

Thanks to its latest updates it has gained dexterity in the hands and even opens bottles, serves drinks and expresses itself in sign language.

Now, you can have a paper ASIMO at home, all you have to do is the following:

Click here so you can print ASIMO in the color you like best (gray, blue, green or yellow).

The Honda page has a step-by-step instruction manual for assembling the beloved robot’s head, body, shoulders, arms, legs, and feet.

Finally, being able to put it together requires skill, technique and patience to deal with the graphics, photographs and instructions, but fun and learning are guaranteed.

To download to ASIMO just click.

Illustrative Images: Honda

Color your favorite Honda

Painting is a perfect relaxation activity for both children and adults; coloring is recommended as a type of active meditation.

Also, did you know that it’s muscle therapy? Many parts of your body work at the same time: mind, hands, fingers, you force.

In the following link you can find your favorite Honda models to color and perhaps put them in your room as an ornament.

To download your drawings only click.

Illustrative Images: Honda

Drive your favorite Honda from home

Another Honda activity you can do is drive through a console. There are a wide variety of car games, but this is the best selection to drive a Honda:

Forza Horizon 4

Paradise landscapes, surround music, maximum competition, change of seasons etc. This game strikes a balance between demanding and fun behind the wheel. Forza’s proposal

Horizon 4, allows not only to put on the gloves and get on the controls of the Honda Civic Type R,

It is time travel to move the shifter of the 1973 Honda Civic as the autumn leaves fall. To discover all the Honda models that are available, you must participate in the festival in Great Britain and start winning races with a Honda in command.

Gran Turismo Sport

When it comes to sportier models, Gran Turismo offers you the largest selection to feel the adrenaline rush of being a professional pilot. This game is to compete in maximum expression through one of the main online gaming and driving platforms.

Playing dirty has no place in its tracks, which await small surprises far from the mere obtaining of titles, such as enjoying the Honda S800 convertible.

It also reads:

VIRTUAL MUSEUMS THAT YOU CAN VISIT THROUGH GOOGLE

VIRTUAL TOUR OF THE OXFORD NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM