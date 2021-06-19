‘Activities can no longer close’; Sheinbaum calls to continue caring

MEXICO CITY.- Economic activities in Mexico City can no longer stop, said the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

He indicated that despite the fact that Mexico City will be at a yellow traffic light starting Monday, the activities will continue, including those carried out in places such as Los Pilares.

The city already requires the reactivation of activities so that there is employment and there is the possibility of well-being, “he said after inaugurating the Pilares Valle de las Luces in Iztapalapa.

Sheinbaum called on the citizens of the capital to continue taking care of themselves by applying the use of face masks, antibacterial gel and in case of contagion, go to the doctor.

The head of government considered that in Mexico City there are very different conditions than a year ago, such as progress in vaccination, which allows activities to reopen, but with caution.

