Activists warn of expulsion of American babies with their migrant mothers (podcast)



The organization Al Otro Lado located at least 12 cases of deported mothers with their American babies.

Photo: John Moore / .

The 14th Amendment states that all babies born in the United States are citizens of the United States, but immigration agents seem not to respect that maxim.

The organization To the other side has detected at least 12 cases of migrant mothers who gave birth in US hospitals, but were expelled from the country along with their babies.

Nicole Ramos, director of the Border Rights Project of that organization, explains how the cases of mothers originating from Central America and Mexico are occurring, after they are given the “option” to leave their baby in the US or take it away, but without a chance to register it properly.

Ramos explains to Daniel Parra, City without Limits, and Jesus Garcia, from El Diario, the details of this policy that, it says, is part of the actions under the so-called Title 42.

>> Why is CBP expelling American children?

>> What are the options for deported migrant mothers?

>> Is it possible that babies can be recognized as American later on?

Hear the podcast on Spotify or click on the following link.