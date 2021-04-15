Activists urge Zuckerberg to cancel plans to launch Instagram for kids

The Conversation Spain

The pandemic from a child perspective

Of all the extraordinary situations that the current pandemic has brought with it, the closure of most schools from March to September 2020 has been one of the hardest. If you add the distancing and social restraint measures applied to stop the spread of the virus, it is clear that childhood has not had anything easy in the last year. Professionals in pediatrics, psychology and education have warned of the threats that this pandemic may pose for children from a global health perspective in which the psychological, emotional and social aspects must be integrated. They have also stressed that it is essential to investigate how the smallest understand this pandemic to mitigate the damage that this situation can cause them. In research carried out by the Department of Evolutionary Psychology and Education of the University of the Basque Country, we have shown that children have experienced fear, worry, sadness and nervousness in the face of the virus, also feeling guilt for the fear of infecting your loved ones. But in addition to these emotions generated by the virus itself, the collateral effects that confinement in their homes has had and the impossibility of being outdoors have led them to experience boredom, anger, overwhelm, fatigue and loneliness. Children express themselves best by drawing. Drawing is a natural, perhaps the most fundamental form of human expression, and can be used to explore concepts and experiences. In fact, it has been shown that, through drawing, children can understand and express difficult concepts and emotions that they cannot express in words. Along the same lines, in recent years a growing movement promoted by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child has highlighted the importance of listening to children’s voices first-hand when it comes to matters that affect their lives. With these considerations in mind, it is vitally important to identify how children understand the current health crisis. With your concerns in mind, we can develop strategies and tools that ultimately help you overcome these unprecedented circumstances. The Postcards 2020 project in Donostia In the first weeks of de-escalation, the Postcards 2020 project was born thanks to the collaboration of entities that share concerns about the emotional impact of the COVID-19 crisis. Specifically, the collaboration between Health Promotion and Donostia Lagunkoia of the Donostia City Council, Tabakalera, Emaus Fundazioa, Telefónica de la Esperanza de Guipuzcoa and Kutxakultur wants to explore the transformative potential offered by the collective management of emotions and community health in the troubled times that we are having to live. The idea was to create a chain of people who, through the crossing of postcards, shared how they felt. Specifically, in the month of July it was proposed to write a postcard – bought, made by hand, drawn and everything that they considered had a place and helped to express their emotional state -, and then deposited it in one of the mailboxes set up for it. . Boys and girls between 6 and 11 years old from different neighborhoods of Donostia participated in Postcards 2020. And that allowed them to express the emotions and feelings that had been accompanying them since the pandemic was declared. Specifically, 345 children’s drawings related to covid-19 were collected from boys and girls from different neighborhoods of the city who participated in the “Oporretan Euskaraz” program. As the postcards were received through the different channels, the Tabakalera MediaLab team began a reading process, adding a yellow sticker with a phrase, a proposal for a story, film, book … inspired by each one of them. This shared reading made clear the value of what boys and girls told. And to give prominence to the content of their postcards, an analysis of them was carried out through collaboration with the KideOn Research Group of the UPV / EHU. In this analysis we found that most of the drawings described both the virus itself and its consequences (confinement, deaths, etc.), as well as the measures to deal with it. This indicates a recognition of the covid-19 virus at different ages, incorporating animism in the virus and drawing smiling faces in some cases, crowns in others, but also signs of prohibition. A sick world, but full of rainbows This recognition of the graphic representation of the virus is particularly interesting. On the one hand, it implies the ability to absorb the iconography disseminated mainly through the media by girls and boys of different ages, even very young. It is also interesting how the use of this iconography allows to objectify and individualize something abstract –or at least invisible and intangible– and thus be able to focus on the problem (or circumstance) that has disrupted their lives and those of those around them. Also significant are some drawings that show the SARS-CoV-2 virus attacking a sick world, thus clearly representing the globalization of the pandemic. However, they also painted rainbows, an indicator that the hope for “Everything is going to be okay” is not lost. The emotions created by covid-19 was the second most represented category. Authors drew themselves and how they had felt. Both during lockdown and in the new post-lockdown reality. Sadness is the most mentioned emotion, although many wrote that they felt bad (“gaizki” in Basque), without being able to specify the specific emotions they had experienced. Along the same lines, other emotions were also reported: hope, encouragement, love and the importance of taking care of each other. In fact, boys and girls were aware of this ambivalence or emotional storm that they were experiencing, and they drew it that way. In the drawings we also found many that reflected the activities carried out during confinement and socialization. Those related to screens and new technologies stand out, especially together with situations that reflect boredom, in addition to the longing for activities carried out in the open air. Likewise, the drawings highlight the family and friends in two planes. On the one hand, there is the period of confinement in which they were missed. However, they recognize that this period helped them to be with their closest family (parents, siblings). On the other hand, they also highlighted that they were very happy to meet their friends again. In this sense, the summer camps were an oasis where they could play again. In conclusion, this research contributes to a better understanding of the impact that the pandemic situation and confinement have had so far in childhood, highlighting the impact on their imagination, on their emotions and on social aspects. Keys have also been extracted to promote well-being in these situations through the different symbolizations reflected in the images. Artistic and emotional education Along these lines, it will be important to continue promoting art education in official curricula and non-formal education, because in critical situations like this it also becomes a protective tool to promote the well-being and happiness of children and girls. Another aspect to promote is emotional education, giving training and tools to schools and families to protect the emotional situation of the little ones. This article was originally published in The Conversation. Read the original. 