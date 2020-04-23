SAN JUAN (AP) – The two bodies found in a car cremated in southeastern Puerto Rico were of transgender women, bringing the number of such deaths to the last two months, activists reported Thursday.

The women were identified as Layla Peláez, 21, and Serena Angelique Velázquez, 32, according to the Broad Committee for the Search for Equity.

“This is an open hunt,” said Pedro Julio Serrano, a spokesman for the group, in a telephone interview.

Authorities found the car Wednesday before dawn in the coastal town of Humacao, after receiving a call to the 911 emergency number.

Captain Teddy Morales, who oversees criminal investigations in that district, said in a telephone interview that police are investigating whether it was a hate crime and how exactly the two victims were killed. No one has been arrested.

The killings occurred one month after a 19-year-old transsexual named Angélica Marie Méndez was shot to death in the western town of Moca, and two months after a person named Neulisa Luciano Ruiz was shot to death, a crime. that Governor Wanda Vázquez pointed out that it was probably a hate crime. The body of the victim was found in the town of Toa Baja, in the north of the island, after a video was published in which at least two men are heard mocking and threatening a person believed to be the victim, and then gunshots are heard.

“Trans people deserve to live in peace, equity and freedom. Enough with so much hatred, ”said Ivana Fred of the Broad Committee for the Search for Equity.

In total, eight people from the LGBTQ community have been murdered in Puerto Rico in the past 15 months, Serrano said. No cases have been resolved.