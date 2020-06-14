Protestants claimed they wanted to return her to Africa in a demonstration against colonial-era abuse

Paris.- Activists a 19th century African funeral piece was removed from its pedestal in a Museum in Paris on Friday and they tried to leave with her, claiming they wanted to return her to Africa in a demonstration against the abuses of the colonial era.

Five protesters were detained before they could leave the Museum Quai Branly with the cane-shaped sculpture. They were detained for questioning, and the prosecutor’s office in Paris opened an investigation into group thefts of cultural heritage objects.

The incident occurred amid mounting anger at symbols of colonialism and slavery in the United States and Europe following the death of George Floyd that have sparked protests against racial injustice.

France has sent police to protect statues from the colonial era in recent days, and the police in Paris It banned a new round of protests against racism and police brutality that had been scheduled for Saturday.

The Culture Minister said that the removed work did not suffer significant damage, and the Museum It will ensure that it has a proper restoration. The Museum He made no statements other than to say that he had filed a complaint with the police.

The activists published a live video of the protest in which Mwazulu Diyabanza, originally from Congo, lists the pieces in the Museum they belong to former French and Belgian colonies in Africa. Diyabanza accused the Museum to make millions with works taken from impoverished countries like the Congo.

« It is wealth that belongs to us and deserves to be returned, » he said. « I will take Africa what was stolen. «

Culture Minister Franck Riester said he « strongly condemns these acts that damage heritage. »

« Although the debate on the restitution of works from the African continent is perfectly legitimate, it cannot in any way justify this type of action, » he said.

The Museum Quai Branly was built during the government of President Jacques Chirac to house and celebrate non-European art. It has a large collection of works from the former French colonies.

A 2018 study commissioned by President Emmanuel Macron recommended that French museums return artifacts that were removed without consent if African countries request it.