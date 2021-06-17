Activists distrust Biden changing ICE to reduce deportations

Immigration activists and lawyers take with care the adjustments made by the president’s administration Joe biden has done in the Immigration and Customs Control agency (ICE) to stop deportations of anyone.

Defenders point out that the recently issued memorandum for ICE prosecutors to decide which cases to pursue, in order to optimize the agency’s resources, can be applied in a discretionary manner, resulting in unfair prosecutions and without having a significant effect on the more than 1.3 million of backlogged court cases, The Hill reported.

“The memo repeats the word justice several times and says that lawyers [de ICE] have an obligation to adhere to the principles of justice and fairness in their work“, He warned Greg Chen, President of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. “This does not mean pressing in all possible cases or fighting in all cases in a contradictory position.”

The portal adds that the order to ICE prosecutors was followed by a petition to judges, to push for action in backlog cases when appropriate, but also to respect the agreements negotiated by ICE attorneys.

“Immigration advocates say its implementation by ICE will be key in determining whether it will make a difference,” the report says.

They add that suspicions about poor handling are based on the fact that the memo signed on May 27 was shared a week later.

“The heart of the memo is a method that attorneys and people facing deportation proceedings can use to ask the agency to exercise direction in their cases,” he said. Heidi Altman, Policy Director for the National Immigrant Justice Center (NIJC).

The memorandum is not an end to raids or operations of ‘La Migra’, but presumably it will allow some people to be less worried about being persecuted, such as:

>> Holders of green cards

>> The elderly

>> Pregnant women

>> People with serious health problems

>> People who live in the US from an early age

>> Caregivers (of the sick, elderly or children)

>> Victims of some crime

Prosecutors will take into account several aspects before making a decision, but consideration of the agency’s resources is established.