Activists demand the delivery of the “tortured” animals in the Vivotecnia laboratory

Activists from various organizations have demanded this Saturday the delivery of the animals “systematically tortured” in the Vivotecnia laboratory, after an investigation came to light that has uncovered a flagrant violation of the regulations on animal welfare in this center.

The undercover investigation has been disseminated by the NGO Cruelty Free International, and has uncovered images that prove a continued mistreatment of animals on site.

The Franz Weber Foundation (FFW) has claimed the delivery of the animals and has denounced the “obvious failure to comply” with the regulations State on the protection of animals used in experimentation, Royal Decree 53/2013, recalling the inspection and surveillance powers of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, the body responsible for coordinating the precise actions for the application of this standard, and the veterinary services of the Community of Madrid.

Specifically, Law 32/2007, of November 7, for the care of animals, details that all Public Administrations must take the necessary measures to ensure that the animals do not suffer unnecessary pain, suffering or damage.

Videos released in the media, showing beatings, beheading of animals and laughter of the workers during the tests, show serious breaches with respect to the requirements directed to the centers and therefore, the commission of a list of very serious offending behaviors, they say from the FFW.

“This also implies that animals may be subject to immediate and urgent seizure before the start of any sanctioning procedure, subject to the principles of animal welfare and protection regarding their destination “.

For this reason, the European director of the Franz Weber Foundation, Leonardo Anselmi, has appeared this afternoon at the facilities of the Madrid company to make this request for delivery, pointing out that “the animals they can’t stay another minute in a facility where have they been recorded acts of pure sadism by Vivotecnia staff, a company that in addition to having received subsidies, has also collaborated with various public administrations in recent years ”.

For her part, Anna Mulá, FFW’s legal advisor, explained that the legislation is very clear regarding the living conditions and well-being of animals, something that in light of the recordings made could even lead to criminal responsibilities for those responsible for the laboratory and for the workers involved.

“It is a joke that right after the coming to light of this investigation, the company claims a voluntary inspection. From our Foundation we are going to evaluate all the legal possibilities to make this center stop mistreating animals, including their torture, “he explains.