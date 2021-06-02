Activists accompany immigrants to “control appointments” with ICE in the face of possible deportation



Check-up appointments at ICE can turn into a nightmare for immigrants.

Photo: John Moore / Getty Images

About three million immigrants must regularly go to the Immigration and Customs Control offices (ICE) to update their cases, but most fear a “surprise arrest”, which became a constant during the government of Donald trump.

In some states, members of civic organizations accompany undocumented immigrants to their ICE appointments to reduce fear, evaluate their cases, and help them navigate the process to avoid arrest.

In Iowa, for example, the Iowa City Catholic Workers House receives constant calls from people asking to be escorted to so-called “check-up appointments.”

Paul Lee, Audrey Keith Y Bill McCoy They are part of the group and this week they accompanied about four families to their meetings, to make sure they returned home.

“Looking at the reaction, I think it really shows how fearful they are,” Lee told local ABC News channel KCRG.

Routine checks are to review paperwork, verify information such as addresses, and also report any changes since the last meeting with ICE officials..

“The concern is what they have heard that has been happening in these registries for some immigrants who are in the US as undocumented: reports that they were deported,” says the television station.

Keith said that they have several reports of people who, for one reason or another, end up being detained during their dates, which happens all over the country, including activists., as was the case with Claudio Rojas, who was deported during the Trump era.

Groups that support these immigrants include Defenders of Social Justice and the Corredor Community Action Network.

In each entity there are organizations that can guide immigrants about their appointments, especially if they committed a civil or criminal offense or have a credible fear that their cases could get complicated.

During the Trump Administration deportations processed in this way were reported, since ICE used the appointment as “a trap” to detain undocumented people, there were even cases in the Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) who used “green card” interviews to detain immigrants, which was taken to court.

Immigrants who have regular appointments with ICE are advised not to stop going to them, as they can complicate their immigration cases, but if they are afraid of deportation, for whatever reason, it is best to seek legal advice.