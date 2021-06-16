Activist who flew over the Allianz Arena came close to crashing | Excelsior

MUNICH

An activist from the environmental association Greenpeace, who flew over the Munich stadium in a kind of ultralight before the France-Germany of the Eurocup, was about to crash into the stands, confirmed the . journalists.

The pilot flew over the playing field of the Allianz Arena with a wing on which was written the message ‘Kick out Oil’ (‘Out with oil’), before being unbalanced by a cable from the ‘Spider Cam’, the aerial camera of television production.

For a few moments the pilot lost his balance and after almost colliding with one of the stands, he fell, without apparent damage, on the Allianz Arena turf.

At least one of the spectators located in the stands, slightly sounded after the crash, He was treated by the stadium health services, confirmed ..

The activist was arrested and the police are trying to identify hima Munich security forces spokesman told ..

cmb

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.