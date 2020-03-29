Anti-Franco activist and political ex-José María “Chato” Galante has died tonight as a result of the coronavirus, reports his own account on the social network Twitter.

“Unfortunately, Chato Galante has died tonight. All of his colleagues are devastated, but we will continue in this fight. He was essential. That his work was not in vain,” reads the tweet posted on his account.

Chato Galante (Madrid, 1948) was a member of the association of prisoners and retaliators of the Franco dictatorship La Comuna and belonged to the Revolutionary Communist League when he was arrested and tortured up to four times between 1969 and 1973.

The general secretary of Podemos and second vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, has lamented his death on social networks.

“COVID-19 has taken Chato Galante, a freedom fighter, political prisoner of the dictatorship, a fighter for universal justice and against torturers, one of Brecht’s essentials. It breaks my soul. Until always, partner” Iglesias has written.