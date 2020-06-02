Companies have understood that it is not a time to promote or advertise a product or service, but rather a time to allow society to express itself and receive a response to demands to curb violence and racial injustice in the United States. In recent days some brands have postponed events for this reason, the most recent in Activision with Call of Duty.

This was reported on Tuesday by the American video game developer and distributor, informing that the launch of the fourth season of Modern warfare and the seventh of Call of Duty: Mobile.

According to posts made on its social media accounts, Activision explains that the decision It was taken because “now is not the right time” to carry out an event you want characteristics.

The firm details that what happened in Minneapolis, Minnesota with the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police and the protests and riots that have arisen as a result of this situation in various North American cities, demand that companies step aside for a time.

In their message they are clear, they support the movement and emphasize that It is time “to see and hear those who speak out for equality, justice and change. We are with you”.

pic.twitter.com/8uNhuhDGAp – Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 2, 2020

It’s time to listen

Is right Activision, Today brands know that respecting the will of society and doing what is in every possibility to contribute, is what actions must dictate.

This has been done in the last few days by various corporations, particularly those that had scheduled some activation or event related to the launch or presentation of their products.

An example of this is EA Sports, which a few days ago announced the cancellation of the presentation of Madden NFL 21 It should have been done on Monday. For its part, Sony announced the decision to postpone until a new date the live streaming it announced about the Playstation 5In his case, it was going to be held this Thursday.

But they are not the only ones, Google also determined that it is not time to talk about Android 11, and therefore decided to postpone the presentation of the beta version of its operating system for mobile devices, which would take place next week.

According to the Edelman Trust Barometer 2019, the 73 percent of consumers globally believes that companies can (and should) take and take actions to improve or benefit economic and social conditions within the communities in which they operate. In this case, inaction is a way of expressing respect for the feeling of society.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299