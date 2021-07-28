Activision Blizzard Employees Protest Response to Harassment Lawsuit

15 minutes. After it became known that the state of California, USA, sued Activision Blizzard for several cases of workplace and sexual harassment against women who work in the company, the employees of this company organized a protest for this Wednesday to ask for better working conditions for her companions.

The protest, called Activision Blizzard’s Protest for Equality, will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pacific time. This will be given both in person, in front of the Activision Blizzard headquarters in Irvine, California, and virtually, for those who want to participate but cannot do it in person due to COVID-19.

“We invite employees to take whatever time off they can,” said an employee representative. “Most of us plan to take the entire day without pay, but we understand that some people will not be able to do that.”

The protest was accompanied by a letter addressed to Activision Blizzard for its response to the California lawsuit. In this the employees indicate that their values ​​”are not being reflected by management“and they ask for better working conditions for women, who often suffer harassment when working in this company.

On July 20, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued the video game company. In the lawsuit they allege that Activision Blizzard fostered a toxic work culture towards its female employees.

These actions include sexual harassment at work, unequal wages, and difficulties in obtaining promotions, even if they have the same abilities as their peers.