Active players with titles on all three surfaces

It has been a week since the grass tour ended within the WTA calendar, a moment where we always like to do a brief review of all those active players who can boast of having won titles on the three surfaces represented within the tour: hard court, clay and grass. To date, only 14 rackets in the current ranking can count it, demonstrating a versatility and adaptability that are not available to everyone. Let’s go there.

SERENA WILLIAMS

In the first place, no one other than her could appear, the great dominator of the female wardrobe until a few years ago. With Serena we find a record that surpasses any statistic, with titles in all the places there have been and to have. A total of 79 trophies distributed in hard court (52), clay (13) and grass (8). If we want to curl the curl, we can also add that he won 9 tournaments in indoor conditions, in case anyone thought that indoors did not work.

VENUS WILLIAMS

With a total of 49 titles so far, the oldest of the Williamses cannot complain about her record either, although she falls short of Serena’s numbers: 32 hard court trophies, 9 on clay and 6 grass. But pay attention here because Venus can boast of having emerged as a champion on a surface that her sister hardly had time to master: the carpet! There Venus was able to lift the coveted title 3 times, in addition to another 4 in indoor conditions.

KIM CLIJSTERS

We close this trident of players from another era with the incomparable Clijsters, a player who has barely been able to play tournaments since she announced her return to the courts last year. During her best days, at the beginning of this century, the Belgian player tied 36 titles on concrete, 3 on clay and 2 on grass. Of the 41 trophies it holds, 13 were indoors.

PETRA KVITOVA

The first player born in the 90s capable of lifting a Grand Slam could not be absent from this article. The Czech, often related to fast conditions, has not tired of showing throughout her career that she has the talent to win in all places. With 19 titles on hard court, 5 on clay and 4 on grass, his record is one of the richest today. In 2018, for example, he managed to win trophies on each of the surfaces.

SIMONA HALEP

Another record that will surely cause a lot of confusion in the fan. Perhaps because Simona is the best clay court player the WTA has, but looking at her titles we will find more successes on concrete than on brick dust. In total there are 11 on hard, 9 on clay and 2 on grass. Another player who can sleep peacefully every night.

SVETLANA KUZNETSOVA

The Russian was one of the fastest to accomplish this feat, a challenge she completed at just 19 years of age. In fact, the first three titles of his career were Helsinki 2002 (clay), Bali 2002 (hard) and Eastbourne 2004 (grass). This trident would thicken over time, even with Grand Slams titles, although it could never again rule a turf tournament.

KAROLINA PLISKOVA

In one of the most complicated seasons of her career, the Czech was on the verge of lifting her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon, the icing on the cake that she needs to put the finishing touch on her career. To his 10 titles on hard, 3 on gravel and 3 on grass, it is also added that he was No. 1 in the world for a few weeks.

ANGELIQUE KERBER

And speaking of incomplete trajectories, Angelique Kerber’s points directly towards that Roland Garros that always resisted the German. A crown that would have given him the Grand Slam, a goal to which only the greatest aspire. Despite this, Bremen has one of the most discreet showcases in terms of quantity, taking into account the weight it has had on the circuit in the last decade. There are 7 titles on hard court, 3 on clay and 3 on grass. Thirteen crowns that, if they keep the same level as in this last grass tour, will end up being a few more.

ASHLEIGH BARTY

Time to welcome the current No. 1 in the WTA ranking and her 12 professional titles within the individual circuit: 7 on hard court, 2 on clay and 3 on grass. A clear example of a player capable of performing on any track and condition, although so far in Grand Slams she has only been able to dominate natural surfaces. Will we see him fulfill his dream of winning an Australian Open? A debate that we better leave it for another day.

GARBIÑE MUGURUZA

Another track record that knows little about the potential of the Spanish, but we also know that she is a player born for the big stages, where she really motivates herself and aspires to the maximum. Of his eight individual titles, 6 were on hard court, 1 on clay and 1 on grass. These last two, nothing less than in Grand Slam territory: Roland Garros 2016 and Wimbledon 2017. This is called making good use of opportunities.

CAROLINE GARCIA

We now go with another piece of player, although sadly forgotten due to her recent results. Years ago he showed that he had the wood to be top10, although he was stepping on that wagon and everything fell apart. In spite of everything, he had time to raise 3 titles in cement, 2 in brick dust and 2 on grass. On the most competitive surface, the hard court, he beat Barty, Halep and Pliskova finals, an evidence of the talent he treasures.

MADISON KEYS

Five American titles distributed as follows: 2 on hard, 1 on clay and 2 on grass. Of course, the clay one was a bit unique, since it occurred in the green land of Charleston 2019, although in the books it counts as one more.

SABINE LISICKI

Well yes, although people no longer even place her on the map, the German tennis player is not yet officially retired. Whoever became world No. 12 and a finalist at Wimbledon had time to win just four titles: 2 on hard court, 1 on clay and 1 on grass. As a curiosity, in the four finals she was the winner without giving up a single set.

JELENA OSTAPENKO

We close this serial with the latest addition to the list. Jelena Ostapenko, the 24-year-old Latvian, had so far one title on clay (Roland Garros 2017) and two on concrete (Seoul 2017 and Luxembourg 2019). The latter, indoors. He was missing a grass-court conquest and that dream came true less than a month ago, when he defeated Kontaveit in the Eastbourne final. That day, she gained permission to appear in this article.