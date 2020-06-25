Since the phones we use every day are ‘smart’, many of their functions depend directly on the internal GPS that indicates our location being active. Today, it is difficult for an application that we have just downloaded to ask us for permission to know where we are. However, keep the active location on the mobile it has as many benefits as it does harm. If we spin a little finer, in fact, we will find that there are more risks than concrete benefits.

The first thing to keep in mind is that when data is leaked, much of our personal information is leaked with it. Basically, someone who accesses our location knows where we have been, at what time, for how long, etc. Therefore, we believe that it is important to review a little better how this system works. Then it will be up to you to decide whether to keep the location active on your mobile or not, but at least you will know what dangers you are exposed to.

Active location on mobile: the basics

First of all, we must know what are the main methods that a smartphone uses to know where we are. The simplest and most accurate is GPS, a classic in different industries. It is able to communicate with the satellites that orbit the Earth. By combining the information from several of them, you can determine the exact point we are at.

A second alternative is directly related to transmission towers. As the phone depends on these to have a signal, and connects to one or the other, in seconds it is possible to indicate an approximate area of ​​movement. Of course, the data is not as reliable as that of the GPS.

The last mechanism is the WiFi connection. It is usually used to contrast the details obtained from the previous two. When we connect to a network, especially a public one, we denounce our location.

Advantages of active location

The benefits of having phone location activated are rather small. Mostly they are related to a better experience of use and sensations with different apps. For example, with those of traffic, those that analyze our training routines, or those that are recommended by stores nearby.

If you’re in an accident, active placement can help your family find you without delay.

Active location risks

When you access the permissions that apps like Google Maps ask for, they automatically find out where you are, for how long, etc. That allows them to generate user movement flows. Even, it is probable that you have ever used this service to know if your favorite restaurant is full.

The problem is that we can really take advantage of these benefits just a few times a day. In return for that, we let apps keep an eye on everything we do on a day-to-day basis. And that poses a phenomenal danger. Above all, because many times it happens without us being aware of anything. Later, these apps will sell our data to someone who makes a lot of money from it.

Indeed, once the location data left our terminal, we no longer own it. We lose consciousness about the use that will be given from then on. Furthermore, the more companies have access to such information, the greater the probability of data breaches. There are plenty of cases and examples of cybercriminals who have threatened users with this pretext.

And what can be done then?

In principle, follow these recommendations from the experts:

Never give your mobile to someone without supervising what they do with it Turn off the positioning when it is not necessary Turn off the WiFi network connection when it is not necessary Eliminate the applications that you do not use and take your location information in the background Do not install applications that you do not trust

