Active Ethereum Wallets Record ATH Following ETH Price Records

Active Ethereum (ETH) wallets have surpassed the previous highs of January 2018 and November 2020. The new high in network activity occurs the same week that Ethereum reached a new all-time high.

The Ethereum network has been very active in recent days. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency posted a new all-time high of $ 2,644 earlier in the week. Along with the new all-time high, the number of active ETH wallets also hit a new high.

Active wallets of the Ethereum network reach record figures

According to the cryptocurrency research and analysis company Coinmetrics, active wallets on the network they rose to a new all-time high of 771,000 addresses.

This number surpassed previous records from January 2018, which recorded 735,000 active addresses, in addition to November 2020, which recorded a new record at 739,000.

Each new high has been led by specific market conditions. The increase in Initial Coin Offerings (ICO) at the end of 2017 was probably the precursor to accelerated growth on the Ethereum network, which experienced a spike of active Ethereum addresses in early 2018.

The month of November 2020 saw a surge in decentralized finance applications (DeFi), as well as the popularity of decentralized exchanges (DEX) like Uniswap began to take shape.

This culminated in a new all-time high for active Ethereum addresses on the blockchain. However, it seems that once again the active addresses of Ethereum have increased.

Ethereum as a safe haven

Ethereum becomes investor friendly

Ethereum has seen predominantly bullish price action during 2021, continually breaking new highs. Ethereum’s popularity continues to grow.

Most recently, Rothschild Investments bought 265,302 shares in Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust, for a total of $ 4.75 million.

Which indicates that investment firms are now looking to expand from predominantly holding Bitcoin to diversifying into other major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum.

While the Ethereum network is currently struggling with high gas fees, the network must make several major updates this year to mitigate high transaction costs.

Following the activation of the Berlin fork, the London fork will take place in July. Which is probably a strong indicator of a more bullish market behavior towards Ethereum in 2021.

Ethereum killers can’t compete

While other blockchain projects seek to capitalize on Ethereum’s weaknesses. Weiss Crypto recently stated in a tweet that There are currently no “ETH killers”, nor will there be for some time.

The company also stated that other projects trying to compete against Ethereum are not contenders, saying:

“Many of them don’t. The only hope for some of these alternative L1s is to become an ETH sidechain. “

