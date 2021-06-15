Active bitcoin addresses have fallen by almost half in 2 months | Technology

The number of active bitcoin addresses fell about 47% from its peak on April 15, 2021: from 1.36 million to 716,000, according to data from Glassnode.

The number of active bitcoin addresses has fallen by 47% since the value of the cryptocurrency reached its maximum, on April 15, 2021. From 1.36 million addresses on the date outlined, it has gone to, around, than 716,000 last Sunday, June 6, according to data from blockchain analytics firm Glassnode. These types of descents always tend to coincide with bearish trends in the price of bitcoin, and this time has not been an exception.

On December 16, 2017, the price of bitcoin reached $ 19,587. On February 5, 2018, it was at 6,900. The number of active addresses also fell from a high of 1.284 million, on December 14, 2017, to just 528,000, on February 25 of the following year.

The bitcoin trend continues, despite the fact that Bitcoin Magazine sold out the entries of the Bitcoin 2021 Conference in Miami, which took place on June 4-5, 2021. More than 12,000 attendees came to support the development of bitcoins, in particular, and cryptocurrencies, in general. Speakers such as MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey spoke about digital assets and their potential for change the global financial system to thousands of cheering fans.

Bitcoin could be legal tender in El Salvador

The president of El Salvador also intervened at the Miami event, Nayib bukele, which announced that it will take a bill to the Legislative Assembly of its country so that bitcoin is legal tender in El Salvador.

Despite the positive news, the price of bitcoin has traded between $ 34,000 and $ 39,000 over the past week, struggling to regain the key resistance level of $ 40,000. Now, data from Glassnode, suggesting a sustained drop in active bitcoin addresses, adds to the bearish tone surrounding the cryptocurrency.

The apparent Elon Musk’s change in opinion on bitcoin It also appears to have hurt its prospects. The latest intervention by the Tesla CEO was, of course, on Twitter, with the posting of a broken heart emoji alongside the bitcoin symbol and hashtag.

#Bitcoin 💔 pic.twitter.com/lNnEfMdtJf – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2021

His recent comments also drew the ire of “hacktivist” group Anonymous, which posted a video that targeted Musk for his constant “trolling” of cryptocurrencies.

“During the last few years you have enjoyed a great reputation and popularity, because we all want to live in a world with electric cars and space exploration, but recently people are starting to see you as another rich narcissist desperate for attention”They pointed out from Anonymous.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Óscar F. Civieta.