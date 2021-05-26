Active Arrest Warrant for Marilyn Manson in New Hampshire | INSTAGRAM

According to the information the American singer, Marilyn Manson, committed a misdemeanor by spitting and snotting at a cameraman at the more than two-year-old Gilford Marilyn concert.

It seems that the problems with justice will continue around Marilyn Manson, in addition to having lawsuits for alleged abuse and mistreatment, this order of arrest against him, issued by the New Hampshire police all because he spat at a cameraman at the concert on August 18, 2019.

In addition, the situation occurred in the area behind the scene of the Bank Of New York Hampshire Pavilion during the moments when the concert.

Three assistants and a security guard assured that if they saw Marlyn spit and “throw her snot” at the camera that it simply captured the moment of entertainment.

For this reason, the police decided to launch the arrest warrant against the singer on October 8, 2019 with two minor charges of assault that can result in a prison sentence of up to one year and more than $ 2,000.

Of course, Manson has already received notice of his arrest warrant but has not returned to respond to it. His agent and the singer himself were notified on several occasions but there has been no interest in responding to justice and returning to the city to take responsibility.

One of Marilyn Manson’s lawyers named Howard King has expressed in an email that he was dissatisfied with the accusations, assuring that there is no proof that the singer has done any harm.

Of course, this is not the first time that they get into trouble with the law, in fact last February the actress Rachel Wood accused the singer of having mistreated her at home in addition to having submitted her against him although he has already denied the claims for his official Instagram ensuring that his relationships have always been consensual with people who agree with the ideas of what will be done.

It is very possible that things are trying to change after it has already happened, which is what Marilyn himself mentions in his ideas about what is happening with this matter that does not leave him alone.