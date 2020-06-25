Years ago that calling between countries of the European Union does not cost you anything even if you travel. You can continue browsing the Internet, sending SMS or making calls and the same rates will be charged as in your national plan. You can enjoy your contracted minutes, gigabytes or applications automatically without paying anything and without activating anything. But we review more in depth what options does Vodafone roaming have or what are the exceptions.

What is roaming?

Although we all have it clear already, roaming is a service offered by operators that allows us to enjoy calls from abroad at no extra cost. You can make and receive calls, surf the Internet, use social networks or send and receive messages at no extra cost, as if you were in Spain. Roaming works in certain cities and countries of the world (in the European Union on a mandatory basis) where it will not have special international rates and you can connect to Spain without any problem. As we say, it is mandatory to be included in the European Union although some operators also offer “coverage” in other countries. In the case of Vodafone, for example, you can call from the United States or the United States at no extra cost.

Countries included in Vodafone

All the countries of the European Union, United Kingdom, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey, Kosovo, Monaco, Vatican and the United States.

Which countries are not included

The countries that do not appear in the previous list will have a specific and different pricing. There is a Zone 2, which we will explain in the next paragraphs, which allows us to have the Vodafone World Travel Rate with which we pay a daily amount in exchange for being able to make calls. However, there are other countries that do not have Vodafone roaming and whose amount is around three euros per minute in a call, for example.

What includes?

All the calls and SMS that you make normally as if you were in Spain. That is to say, you can use the data of your rate in full as if you were in Spain if you are in any of the above countries. You can also send SMS messages and make calls from another country to Spain or from another country to numbers in another country. In other words, you can call Spain from Paris but you can also call your friends in Paris who are traveling with you or your family if they are currently in Rome. All those calls and SMS are included in Vodafone roaming.

What does it not include?

There are calls that are not included. You can have the same cost as if you were in Spain and you will have the same minutes, messages and GB of your rate but it does not include:

Free calls between YU numbers

Calls you make to other countries

Calls with special pricing

Premium SMS

Calls between ONE rate family

Air coverage (included in some airlines when traveling)

Maritime coverage (which is usually on cruises during the voyage)

Satellite coverage

For which clients?

All Vodafone customers they have the right to roam. Contract and prepaid customers of mobile and mobile Internet have roaming to the previous countries included in their rate and are counted as if they were in Spain without paying anything extra during the stay. There will only be extra charge in some cases.

Extra charge

European regulations, as collected from this company, also include a “fair use” policy which can cause us to be charged for calling from abroad if we abuse roaming Vodafone or any other operator. In case you have a behavior that the operator does not consider suitable or proper, you will receive a notification and they will start charging you for incoming calls, outgoing calls, SMS or for each mega you consume:

Outgoing calls € 0.038 / min

Incoming calls € 0.0102 / min

SMS € 0.012 / SMS

Data € 0.005 / MB

When will they charge you? There are four cases that are considered uI am abusive:

If you do not reside in Spain or you don’t have “stable” links in Spain

In the event of periods of inactivity of a SIM card linked to a “primary or exclusive use in roaming of said SIM card”

Sequential roaming activation and use of multiple SIM cards

If during a period of four months, the consumption and stay in roaming is higher than those made in Spain. That is, if in four months you spend more time outside of Spain than in Spain, it will stop calling you for free.

How to activate roaming

You do not have to contact your operator to activate Vodafone roaming. That is, you can automatically make and receive calls abroad once you travel and reach your destination. Although you will have to check the settings of your mobile phone so that everything works correctly in the case of data. You have to have data roaming activated on your smartphone from the settings:

Go to Settings

Tap on Mobile Networks

Tap on Mobile data

Active “Data roaming”

Once you have data roaming activated you will no longer have to do anything and it will automatically connect to the Internet for you to browse or call.

You can also manage calls from the My Vodafone application:

Download the My Vodafone application

Go to the main menu

Tap on My Products

Select the mobile line you want to consult

Click on Rates

Go to Roaming rates

Tap on “Status of roaming service”

From here you can check all the details of calls abroad.

Zones

Depending on the country you travel to there are several zones and several countries … All Vodafone rates include the countries above, zone 1, at no additional cost to your rate. But you should also find out by contacting Vodafone depending on the country you are going to. Depending on the destination (which you can check in this list) you will have the World Travel Rate or the Vodafone World Rate and the price and conditions will depend.

For example, if you have a Vodafone Mini rate and you are going to travel to Colombia, you can activate the World Travel Rate with a price of 15 euros a day with 2 GB of daily data and with unlimited calls and messages. So you can know how much you are going to pay without surprises at the end of the month. If you are going to travel to a Zone 3 country, the prices will appear on the Vodafone website: calls made, received, SMS, data …

Zone 1 – European Union with Vodafone roaming

As we have said in previous paragraphs, the entire European Union, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey, Kosovo, the Vatican, Monaco and the United States are included. There will be no extra cost and you can use the phone to call Spain as if you were in Spain. But you can also call other people, family or friends who are in some of these countries while you are in another. Calls from Paris to Rome, from London to Madrid …

Zone 2 – World Travel Rate

Afghanistan, Andorra, Anguilla, Antigua, Netherlands Antilles, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Armenia, Aruba, Australia, Barbados, Bermuda, Brazil, Brunei, Cayman Islands, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, People’s Republic of, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Fiji Islands, Philippines, Georgia, Ghana, Granada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Israel, Jamaica, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Lesotho, Macao, Morocco, Mexico , Moldova, Mozambique, Nicaragua, New Zealand, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Azerbaijan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominican Republic, Russia, Samoa, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Suriname, Thailand, Tanzania, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Turquoise and Caicos Islands, Uruguay, Vanuatu, British Virgin Islands. Bonaire, Curasao, Nauru and Palestine.

Zone 3 – Vodafone World Rate

Algeria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bolivia, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Faroe Islands, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Jordan, Libya, Malaysia, Malawi, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of Guinea,, Solomon Islands, Sultanate of Oman, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Ukraine, Uganda, Venezuela, Vietnam, Republic of Yemen, Zambia.

Zone 4 – Vodafone World Rate

Angola, Bahamas, Belize, People’s Republic of Benin, Kingdom of Bhutan, Botswana, Burundi, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Chad, Comoros Islands, Republic of the Congo, Cook Islands, Ivory Coast, Cuba, Republic of Djibouti, Ethiopia, The Gambia, Greenland, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Maldives, Madagascar, Mali, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, Montserrat, Namibia, Nepal, New Caledonia, Kyrgyz Republic, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles Islands, Sierra Leone, Swaziland, South Sudan, Tahiti, East Timor, Togo, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Zimbabwe.

Zone 6 Balcances. Vodafone World rate

Albania, Bosnia, Montenegro, Serbia, Macedonia.

Tips before traveling

The steps you must follow to activate or have the Vodafone romaing and everything ready are simple and there are a number of tips you can follow:

Check the country you are going to travel to (you can search it in the previous lists) and the area to which it corresponds. Once you know the area, find out about the corresponding rate, what it includes, how it is applied, etc.

Check your rate. From the Vodafone page you can enter the country you want and the area, the prefix and the price of data or calls will appear, the price per day of use according to the rate you have activated.

Check that the services are activated, such as data roaming.

Check your rate on my Vodafone in case you have any restrictions that may mean that you do not call correctly on arrival, for example.

Check the data conditions abroad if you spend them, for example: what happens to the minutes once you exhaust the included ones?