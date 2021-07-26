Activate left-handed mode on Facebook Messenger Step by step! | Instagram

On this occasion we will give you the steps to activate the left-handed mode and in this way write easier in the famous app of Facebook Messenger, so take note, because surely this will be to your liking.

If you are left-handed and it is difficult for you to write messages on Facebook Messenger, without a doubt you should activate the left-handed mode in a very simple way and without installing additional applications.

As you may know, Facebook Messenger is the second application of Messenger service most used snapshot in the world that currently exceeds 5 billion users, a figure that any app developer would like to have.

It may interest you: WhatsApp trick to forward a message without the label

However, this platform did not consider that a large part of netizens write with the left hand and it is for this reason, today we will teach you an extremely simple trick to activate the left-handed mode in Messenger.

The truth is that people who are more skilled with the left hand than with the right are a fairly neglected population.

And it is that although many objects are manufactured for them such as: guitars, scissors, sharpeners, spoons, notebooks, etc., these products are scarce and you do not always find them in a common store.

Given this, Android saw a need in this sector and decided to add left-handed mode to its operating system, a tool that will allow you to write more easily in any application, including Messenger.

And it basically changes the orientation of the mobile device so that its use is much better accommodated to the left hand.

STEPS TO ACTIVATE LEFT-HAND MODE IN ANDROID

First of all, you must have a version of Android 9 or higher. Then go to the ‘Settings’ and go to the ‘About phone’ section. Here you have to click the ‘Build number’ option several times to activate the ‘Developer mode’ and in this section you can even see the version of your Android. Go back to the ‘Settings’ and go to ‘Developer options’.

It may interest you: WhatsApp trick to activate Messenger-style bubbles

Several functions will appear and to quickly find the tool that interests us, type the following in the search bar: ‘Force design der. to the left. ‘ Ready, automatically the orientation of the mobile device will be on the left side. Now you do enter Messenger and enjoy the application thanks to this mode.

On the other hand, Facebook Messenger innovates the way of interacting with the classic emoticons and now adds sounds to them, these are called Soundmojis, Fonoticonos or simply emojis with sound.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

As it is a new function, at the moment the aforementioned instant messaging platform has been testing with 23 emoticons and it is possible that many more will increase later.

It is important to clarify that to use these 23 icons with sounds it will not be necessary to install additional applications that occupy storage space; Likewise, Soundmojis are only available for mobiles with Google’s Android operating system, iPhone iOS or tablets.