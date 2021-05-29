Activate Car Mode on your mobile and avoid fines

The DGT has launched a tough campaign against the mobile phone. We tell you how you can activate the car mode and avoid its fines.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

May 28, 2021 (09:40 CET)

How you can activate the car mode and avoid the new fine from the DGT

Use the mobile phone behind the wheelEven without hands, it can cost you a hefty fine. Specific, 200 euros penalty and the withdrawal of six points from the driving license. This is the last reform of the DGT with which the body wants to fight a problem that has grown exponentially in recent years.

Among the bad things, the fine from the DGT is not the worst that can happen to us when we use the mobile phone at the wheel. Distractions have become the most common cause of traffic accidents for years. The mobile phone usually plays a leading role, as the DGT itself has recalled on its social networks.

Even if you don’t answer, every call or message notice on your # mobile can distract you from driving 📳. If you also answer, you multiply the risk of #accident by 4. Avoid #distractions by activating the #modocoche 🆕. Download the application. 👉https: //t.co/eXQR7iehlD pic.twitter.com/HqtOKBTSJI – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) May 24, 2021

The body advises that receiving a call or a message distracts from our driving and that, in case of answering, this distraction will be multiplied by four. In fact, studies published by the DGT itself assure that after talking for a minute and a half by this device (even hands-free) the driver fails to perceive 40 percent of road signs, the average speed drops 12 percent and it takes longer to react.

For this reason, the DGT has already warned that it will not be necessary for an agent (or a camera) to catch the driver with the mobile phone in hand. The use of the mobile phone will be punished even without hands if it poses a risk to other drivers. In fact, Pere Navarro has already warned that it is best to have a approved support for the mobile phone and do not use it while driving.

Also, if you are one of those who feel anxious about receiving a call or a message and not answering, remember that you can always put the car mode. This system disables most of the functions while we are driving, block calls and messages for which we have not set exceptions. Thus, we can configure that only messages and calls that we believe are especially important to enter the mobile phone.