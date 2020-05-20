May 20, 2020 | 12:01 pm

By Haris Anwar

A strong and impressive rebound in NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) stocks during the current global health crisis clearly sets these stocks apart from the crowd. While other players in the sector have seen stock prices fall on demand, NVIDIA shares rose more than 50% this year, far outperforming the performance of the Philadelphia semiconductor index, which has fallen about 6% since the beginning of 2020.

While the chipmaker is unlikely to escape the overall slowdown in demand due to the containment measures triggered by the COVID-19, analysts are focusing on the company’s bottom line, cash flow, and categories. of products, factors that are expected to remain robust in the current environment.

NVIDIA was one of Morgan Stanley’s (NYSE: MS) top picks in the semiconductor environment. “For further capitalization growth with the best chance of gaining power in tough conditions, we are in favor of NVIDIA,” wrote analyst Joseph Moore in a recent note.

When the Santa Clara, California-based company releases its first-quarter earnings on Thursday, investors will be interested to see if the company’s recovery in demand is on track.

NVIDIA has seen its inventory levels rise and buyers have delayed purchases since the fourth quarter of 2018. The company’s revenue stream has been hit hard by the slowdown across the sector, particularly in terms of chip demand. Used for games and data centers, NVIDIA’s two largest revenue generating units.

Last year, the U.S.-China trade war and a global economic slowdown forced the company’s biggest buyers to delay purchases. These macroeconomic obstacles stopped NVIDIA’s growth in three consecutive quarters, as quarterly sales have declined from the previous year.

Strong revenue forecast

But 2020 is going to be all growth for NVIDIA. In February, the company issued a strong first-quarter revenue forecast, saying sales would total $ 3 billion, with a 2% variance. The chipmaker later lowered that forecast by just $ 100 million due to coronavirus-related disorders.

Still, NVIDIA did not passively accept that news. The largest maker of graphics chips used in personal computer games has adapted its technology to the artificial intelligence market, creating a new multi-million dollar business.

According to CEO Jensen Huang, the use of this type of computing is spreading, making growth less dependent on spending plans by a handful of companies.

Most of the company’s sales continue to come from PC games, where NVIDIA graphics microchips create the most realistic experiences. Top-of-the-line GeForce parts cost more than many consumers spend on an entire computer.

As signs of a strong pickup in demand for NVIDIA microchips emerge, the key question for investors is how far the chipmaker’s shares could go.

Most analysts believe the semiconductor business will improve in 2020, when the sector is expected to gain significant momentum thanks to the introduction of 5G technology and the expansion of spending on cloud infrastructure.

But a wide variety of obstacles remain: Valuations are creating a major cause for concern, especially considering risks like COVID-19, which is currently ravaging the world economy. Furthermore, ties between the United States and China are worsening again.

The Trump Administration last week banned any microchip maker that uses American equipment from supplying China ‘s Huawei Technologies without the approval of the United States Government. The Chinese government has promised to protect its national champion, with threats of retaliation against American companies that depend on China.

NVIDIA has invested heavily in the world’s second largest economy, where many of its microchips are used for mounting on other products, especially in AI-related industries.

In conclusion

After this year’s powerful stock rise, NVIDIA is now one of the most highly-rated microchip stocks with a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41, taking more than double the average multiple of the semiconductor group at 38.35. This makes stocks susceptible to correction in the face of any negative surprises from tomorrow’s earnings report, especially as the economic and geopolitical environment remains fragile.

This article first appeared on Investing.com